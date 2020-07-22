Will 5G Change the World? Caroline Chan, Intel (Ep. 16)

Intel’s Caroline Chan talks through how 5G, when combined with edge computing and artificial intelligence, will serve as pillars for future innovation. Chan, who serves as vice president of the Data Platforms Group and general manager of the Network Business Incubator Division for the Network Platforms Group at Intel, also touches on industry trend lines around open RAN and private networking, and reflects on her love for Austin, Texas.
