Will 5G Change the World? Caroline Chan, Intel (Ep. 16)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Intel’s Caroline Chan talks through how 5G, when combined with edge computing and artificial intelligence, will serve as pillars for future innovation. Chan, who serves as vice president of the Data Platforms Group and general manager of the Network Business Incubator Division for the Network Platforms Group at Intel, also touches on industry trend lines around open RAN and private networking, and reflects on her love for Austin, Texas.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

