Kagan: Why Synchronoss is currently doing so well

Why is Synchronoss Technologies performing so well especially when we are right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic? The reason is simply this: Synchronoss is a global company which focuses on helping wireless networks improve their relationship with customers with features and services. That’s the key.

In an ultra-competitive marketplace, wireless carriers need to find unique ways to bond with their users. This is what Synchronoss does for carriers.

Wireless has been with us for decades. We have advanced from analog to digital, from voice to data, from 2G, 3G, 4G and now entering 5G. In this world, speeds are faster and more immediate than ever before.

However, if all wireless carriers are rushing to offer the same kind of 5G services, how else can they differentiate themselves and step ahead of the competition?

This is the business model of Synchronoss. They help wireless carriers offer a variety of valuable features and services that users want. This helps them stand above the crowd and ahead of their competitors.

Wireless needed more than ever in COVID-19 world

When the coronavirus first appeared on everyone’s radar earlier this year, we didn’t know what to expect. What we have found is that wireless network services are still needed and still used in fact even more than ever.

Consumers still use wireless technology the same as they always did. However, business users who are doing business from home now use wireless and wireless data more than ever before as they connect their smartphones and tablets to the broadband network.

Sometimes they connect to their office computer system, but that requires a solid broadband connection.

Broadband can be delivered through a wireless or wire line connection. Both are seeing an explosion of usage.

And this trend will only continue for the foreseeable future. That means the demands on wireless networks will continue to increase.

This is the kind of marketplace where customers are screaming for speed and broadband efficiency.

In this marketplace, differentiation is important. Today, most carriers offer good quality connections to the majority of their user base.

How wireless networks differentiate and stand above competition

So, in a world where all competitors seem to look alike, how can a carrier win in the marketing war?

This is where Synchronoss enters the picture. They help wireless carriers offer compelling services and that provides real benefits to users.

That equals a competitive advantage as the marketplace gets more competitive, day after day, month after month.

Wireless carriers are updating to 5G faster than ever before

Mobile carriers are not slowing down in their rollout of 5G services. They are still demanding the upgrade of their networks from 4G to 5G continue, without delay.

That means the pandemic is not standing in the way at all. That’s why competitors are still advancing as quickly as possible.

And that’s why wireless carriers are looking for new ways to differentiate themselves and rise above the competition.

After all, no wireless carrier wants to be at a competitive disadvantage. So, as they continue to rapidly roll out 5G, they are also looking for new ways to get closer to their customer. To bond with them.

Carriers want to be in a position where the customer loves them and stays with them. Where users choose them.

That’s why Synchronoss success is on such a strong growth curve in the international marketplace. That’s what they do. And as long as they can help carriers become more competitive and hang onto their customers, this is a company that seems well positioned to continue to show strong performance.