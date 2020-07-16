YOU ARE AT:5GMEC specs coming from operator-led 5G Future Forum in Q3
MEC 5G
Image courtesy of Verizon.

MEC specs coming from operator-led 5G Future Forum in Q3

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GCarriersCloud Computing

Initial focus on MEC experience management and deployment

Theres a line of thinking that 5G service revenues are inextricably linked to mobile edge computing (MEC); to take advantage of the latency benefits baked in to 5G, compute has to be decentralized and located closer to where data is generated. The combination of 5G and MEC can support new types of enterprise use cases which will create new service revenue opportunities for operators.

In pursuit of these new dollars, the operator-led 5G Future Forum this week said it will release in the third quarter two technical specifications developed with an eye on “enabling global interoperability for 5G and…MEC deployment to deliver efficient and innovative services to end customers,” according to a statement from Verizon.

The 5G Future Forum was put together in January by América Móvil, KT, Rogers, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone. The goal was and is to work out interoperability issues to accelerate time-to-market and time-to-revenue. This week the group gave a look at two upcoming specifications:

  • MEC Experience Management “defines a set of intent-based APIs for functional exposure of edge and workload discovery with potential expansion to include further MEC functions and capabilities which are driven by network intelligence.”
  • And MEC Deployment provides a technical roadmap for “hyperscalers and service providers to deploy and integrate global MEC physical frameworks, including facilities (e.g. power and cooling), monitoring, operational considerations, and security.”

The group said, following the planned August specification release, it could expand membership “to qualified new entrants.”

Verizon’s Rima Qureshi, chief strategy officer, called out use cases, “including machine learning, autonomous industrial equipment, smart cars and cities, internet of things…and augmented and virtual reality. The release of these first specifications marks a major step forward in helping companies around the world create a seamless global experience for their customers.”

 

 

 

Previous articleEricsson to support Omantel 5G network expansion
Next articleSolve cellular coverage challenges to get an A+ in the education sector

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News