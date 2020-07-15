5G testing expert discussion panel

With enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB), ultra-reliable and low-latency communications (URLLC), and massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC) 5G mobile networks will revolutionize communications. The ability to transmit and receive large amounts of data while also connecting millions of devices at once is nothing short of a revolution. Fast, seamless mobile interactions will connect consumers, enhance business operations, and fundamentally alter the mobile broadband landscape.

As the rollout of 5G accelerates, testing, validation and optimization of its infrastructure and devices is paramount. According to a recent report from Global Industry Analysts entitled “Global OTA Testing Industry”, the Over the Air (OTA) testing market for 5G is poised to hit almost US$1.4 billion within the next five years. That growth is due primarily to shifting dynamics and “the changing pulse of the market.

To gain a clearer picture of the testing protocols and challenges associated with 5G networks, we reached out to a panel of industry experts and leaders who provided us with in-depth and insightful information on the following popular 5G testing questions:

What are over-the-air (OTA) test solutions, and why are they important? What frequency spectrum will 5G technology use? What will be the frequency spectrum in Canada? What are the challenges that test instrument companies face while delivering solutions to the 5G ecosystem? What technology developments are needed for testing millimetre-wave 5G? Why do mmWave channel-measurement campaigns continue to be a focus for the entire industry? How is Massive MIMO technology being considered as one of technologies for inclusion in the 5G specifications? F-OFDM vs. FBMC? Which one is a better match in 5G frequency range and why? How will new use cases for 5G, like autonomous driving and IoT, affect how we test mobile networks? How will crowdsourcing play a role in testing 5G networks? Who is the governing body for 5G standards globally? Are the variations in the standard in Canada versus other countries/regions such as the USA or Europe?

Our 5G Testing panel of experts includes: Adam Hostetter, Director of Sales, Test & Measurement for SAF North America, Kevin Ramdas, Professor of Wireless Telecommunications at Humber College and Director of Training at TelecomTRAIN.com, Dr. Nikhil Adnani, CTO at ThinkRF and Keysight Technologies representatives: Roger Nichols, Keysight 5G Program Manager, Rolland Zhang, FieldFox Product Manager, and Peter Schweiger, Southern Ontario Telco Account Manager.

