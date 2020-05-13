Will 5G Change the World? Shekar Ayyar, VMware (Ep. 6)

Telco cloud, virtualization all part of creating 5G service revenue

Shekar Ayyar, VMware executive vice president and general manager of the Telco and Edge Cloud business unit, discusses the extension of virtualization out of the core and into the RAN, the relationship between telco cloud and time to serve revenue, and shares perspective on how 5G will enable digital transformation over time.

