YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Shekar Ayyar, VMware (Ep. 6)
5G
Image courtesy of 123RF.

Will 5G Change the World? Shekar Ayyar, VMware (Ep. 6)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5GPodcastWill 5G Change the World

Telco cloud, virtualization all part of creating 5G service revenue

Shekar Ayyar, VMware executive vice president and general manager of the Telco and Edge Cloud business unit, discusses the extension of virtualization out of the core and into the RAN, the relationship between telco cloud and time to serve revenue, and shares perspective on how 5G will enable digital transformation over time.

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

Previous articleIBM on its edge computing, telco cloud and 5G strategy
Next articleWhy small cells are a big part of 5G capacity (Reader Forum)

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News