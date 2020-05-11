Qualcomm releases new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor

The Snapdragon 768G will deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities

Qualcomm released its Snapdragon 768G Mobile Platform designed specifically for mobile gaming. As a subsequent release to the Snapdragon 765G — used in the Nokia 8.3 5G handset — the latest processor enables smart, immersive gaming experiences with the integration of truly global 5G, according to the company.

Snapdragon 768G offers a number of performance enhancements over Snapdragon 765G. For instance, while the 765G has a Kryo 475 CPU Prime core clock speed of 2.4 GHz, the 768G can reach speeds of up to 2.8 GHz. Further, the Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU offers up to 15% performance increase, and it is the first 7-series platform to support for Adreno Updateable GPU Drivers, which gives gamers control of their GPU driver updates and settings to provide peak display refresh rates.

The Snapdragon 768G also promises to deliver superior gaming performance, 5G connectivity and intelligent multi-camera capabilities without killing the device’s battery.

Additional features include:

Immersive Gaming : Snapdragon 768G offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR to deliver high quality mobile gaming experiences, Qualcomm said. Combined with a bolstered Adreno 620 GPU for up to 15% faster graphics rendering than Snapdragon 765G and support for 120Hz display, users can enjoy life-like gaming experiences and leading performance per unit power.

: Snapdragon 768G offers select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features to provide special game extensions and optimizations, smoother gameplay and more enhanced detail and colors with true 10-bit HDR to deliver high quality mobile gaming experiences, Qualcomm said. Combined with a bolstered Adreno 620 GPU for up to 15% faster graphics rendering than Snapdragon 765G and support for 120Hz display, users can enjoy life-like gaming experiences and leading performance per unit power. Truly Global 5G : Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands, including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM. The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is designed to deliver multi-gigabit peak download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps, ensuring improved coverage and battery life.

: Qualcomm said that the Snapdragon 768G with the Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System supports all key regions and frequency bands, including 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz, 5G SA and NSA modes, TDD and FDD with Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS), global 5G roaming and support for multi-SIM. The Snapdragon X52 5G Modem-RF System is designed to deliver multi-gigabit peak download speeds of up to 3.7 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 1.6 Gbps, ensuring improved coverage and battery life. 5th Generation AI Engine: The latest 5th generation Qualcomm AI Engine, combined with the X52 5G Modem-RF System, enhances “nearly every mobile experience” including camera, audio, voice and gaming, the company said. Snapdragon 768G’s AI Engine “fuels mobile experiences that are sophisticated and seamless, supporting unique and innovative use cases like real-time translation and ultra-smooth AI-based lens filters for social media apps.” Also, the low-power Qualcomm Sensing Hub enables devices to be “contextually aware of voice commands when using AI voice assistants and can automatically identify music that is playing around users.”

Kedar Kondap, vice president, product management, Qualcomm said the company is “uniquely positioned to accelerate 5G commercialization at scale,” suggesting that the Snapdragon 768G demonstrates this.

“Our expanding portfolio has the potential to make 5G accessible to billions of smartphone users around the world, he commented.