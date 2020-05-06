YOU ARE AT:5GiBwave release 14 and the shift from LTE to 5G
iBwave release 14 and the shift from LTE to 5G

By RCR Wireless News
iBwave, the leaders in in-building network design, are proud to announce a new update to their software suite, Release 14. 

Users can download the latest version to gain access to features such as 5G best beam analysis, Wi-Fi 6 design capability, and enhancements to site surveys performed on mobile devices.

“R14 started with the concept of simplicity,” says Seth Roy, iBwave’s VP of Product Line Management and Development. “And while every one of our customers has unique network design objectives and needs, one goal remains the same: deploy any technology faster and make it easier to do so. Release 14 does just that.”

As 5G networks roll out around the globe, designers using iBwave Release 14 will be able to take advantage of best beam analysis to ensure their networks operate with maximum throughput capabilities. New 5G output maps and components have also been added to iBwave Design.

Continuing iBwave’s long-standing goal to support the latest network technologies, Release 14 also includes 802.11ax design capability and new Wi-Fi 6 access points. Mobile app users will be able to capture site survey measurements twice as fast with continuous walk for active and passive surveys.

In this interview, Seth Roy, iBwave’s VP of Product Line Management and Development, discusses the buzz and excitement around the industry’s evolution from LTE to 5G, particularly in the private network sector. 

Watch the video to find out how iBwave’s 16+ years of experience in the industry makes them well prepared to address emerging technologies like 5G, with features such as best beam output and a built in component database with 30 000+ parts. 

 

Follow iBwave on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook to learn more about their solutions for in-building design. Learn more about iBwave Release 14 and how it helps deliver flawless connectivity to your customers: https://bit.ly/3d7c9ND

ABOUT AUTHOR

RCR Wireless News

