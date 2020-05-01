‘Working through the new realities’: Netscout on network security and telework

Network usage has shifted dramatically since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began having significant impacts in the U.S. As enterprises and government agencies cope with the impacts of abrupt shifts to large-scale telework, the use of business applications and video conferencing has skyrocketed. VPN traffic has surged. And in the meantime, cybercriminals are testing the security of remote enterprise work arrangements, in some cases by using social engineering tactics that include sending phishing emails that appear to be from corporate IT departments enabling telework.
Hardik Modi, AVP of engineering, threat and mitigation Products at NETSCOUT Systems, said that security has been the top concern that his company is hearing from customers in recent works.