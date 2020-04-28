Ericsson gets another DSS win with Dutch deal

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing key to scaling 5G coverage

If 2019 was the year of initial 5G rollouts and 2020 is the year of driving 5G to scale, then expect Dynamic Spectrum Sharing to continue having its moment in the sun. And, due to its early-mover advantage in the space, Ericsson has become synonymous with DSS, making public statements with numerous operators, including Swisscom, Play, Ooredoo Qatar, Telstra and others.

Ericsson’s latest DSS win comes with Dutch operator VodafoneZiggo. The carrier said it will use Ericsson Spectrum Sharing, the product’s brand name, to achieve nationwide 5G coverage by July.

DSS is a software scheduling technique that allows for simultaneous transmission of LTE and 5G NR signals in the same band. The network at a millisecond-level allocates resources based on the needs of user equipment. Ericsson won the GLOMO’s CTO Award back in February when it announced general availability of the solution.

Jeroen Hoencamp, CEO of VodafoneZiggo, said in a statement the company will push DSS software to its existing Ericsson radio infrastructure. : “We are making use of the latest innovative technology to apply 5G in existing frequency bands, using our existing antennas. With the addition of 5G, we want to offer the Netherlands the best fixed and mobile digital infrastructure in the world which will result in a new form of connectedness.”

In addition to DSS, VodafoneZiggo is deploying Ericsson’s 5G core.

Last week, Vodafone’s Germany operation said it will use DSS to operate 5G in the 700 MHz band. Compatriot service provider DT is also using DSS to expand 5G coverage in line with longer-term goals. Read more about how DSS is being used in Germany here.

Check out the following articles for more information on Dynamic Spectrum Sharing:

For a deeper dive, download this report: Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: Driving 5G to Scale.