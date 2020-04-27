Ericsson to provide 5G RAN to Thailand’s True Corporation

Ericsson currently has 31 live networks in 17 countries

Thai mobile service provider True Corporation has selected Ericsson as a 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) vendor as part of its national 5G network, which will operate on 700 MHz, 2.6 GHz and 26 GHz frequencies in the north, central-west and upper south regions of Thailand.

Ericsson and True have worked together since 2017, and prior to the partnership, jointly conducted 5G test bed and technology showcases in multiple locations in Thailand.

Nadine Allen, president of Ericsson Thailand, commented, “With its higher reliability and speeds coupled with ultra-low latency, 5G technology will have a significant impact on both industries and consumers in Thailand. Ericsson is leading the way in terms of 5G deployments across the globe and we are delighted to make 5G experiences a reality for True’s customers soon.”

Active antenna products will be included in the deployment, which will support beam-forming functions that reduce wireless signal interference and improve 5G speed. In addition, True end users will experience increased system capacity and improved 5G user experience through 4G/5G dual connectivity and LTE-New Radio downlink data aggregation functions, Ericsson said.

According to Ericsson, its Ericsson Radio System will enable True to both launch the new technology and quickly expand its 5G coverage, while reducing its cost per gigabyte.

Ericsson currently has 89 commercial 5G agreements and contracts that translate to 31 live networks in 17 countries.

Further, the company appears to be holding up relatively well during these uncertain times. Limited financial and operational impacts have been reported thus far as a result of the pandemic — although company executives expressed concern about the possibility that 5G deployments could be delayed in Europe, and warned that the longer national lock-downs last, the more likely that their operations could be impacted.