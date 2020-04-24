YOU ARE AT:BusinessAT&T CEO Randall Stephenson retiring; COO John Stankey taking top spot
AT&T CEO
AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson talks with CNBC during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Image courtesy of CNBC

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson retiring; COO John Stankey taking top spot

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
BusinessCarriers

Earlier this week AT&T withdrew 2020 guidance due to COVID-19 impact

Following the companies first quarter earnings call this week, AT&T announced that CEO Randall Stephenson, 60, will retire from his position but stay on as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors until January 2021.

Current Chief Operating Officer John Stankey will take over as CEO effective July 1.

Stephenson said in a statement, “I congratulate John, and I look forward to partnering with him as the leadership team moves forward on our strategic initiatives while navigating the difficult economic and health challenges currently facing our country and the world. John has the right experiences and skills, and the unflinching determination every CEO needs to act on his convictions. He has a terrific leadership team onboard to ensure AT&T remains strong and continues to deliver for customers and shareholders for years to come.”

Stephenson has overseen AT&T’s 5G launch, as well as the $40 billion acquisition of Time Warner, which was rebranded as WarnerMedia. AT&T, based on commentary from executives, sees itself as a “modern media company,” wherein content production and distribution are joined together to create a valuable pool of consumer data that can inform the company’s Xander advertising business.

Stankey has been in his current position since October last year and with AT&T since 1985. During his tenure he has served as WarnerMedia CEO, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Technology Officer among other positions.

“I’m honored to be elected the next CEO of AT&T, a company with a rich history and a bright future,” Stankey said in a statement. “My thanks go to Randall for his vision and outstanding leadership during a period of tremendous change and investment in the core capabilities needed to position AT&T well for the years ahead. And I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me leading the company during our next chapter of growth and innovation in keeping people connected, informed and entertained. We have a strong company, leading brands and a great employee team, which I’m privileged to lead. I couldn’t be more excited about the new opportunities we have to serve our customers and communities and create value for our shareholders.”

 

 

 

Previous articleChina to deploy 500,000 5G base stations this year: Report
Next articleCCA CEO: FCC’s rural 5G fund proposal is ‘disappointing, inefficient’

ABOUT AUTHOR

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News