Will 5G Change the World? Bobby Napiltonia, NEXT Trucking (Ep. 3)

5G as enabler of smarter, more connected transportation systems

Bobby Napiltonia, chief revenue officer of NEXT Trucking, examines 5G through the perspective of an end user, in this case a specialist in drayage–the supply chain link between port facilities and other multi-modal transit facilities.

Napiltonia discusses the traction 5G is seeing in the smart ports segments, and also considers how other links in the supply chain–manufacturing, logistics/warehousing and retail can drive ecosystem development through coordinated adoption of next-generation networking.

