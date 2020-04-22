YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Bobby Napiltonia, NEXT Trucking (Ep. 3)
Will 5G Change the World? Bobby Napiltonia, NEXT Trucking (Ep. 3)

By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
5G as enabler of smarter, more connected transportation systems

Bobby Napiltonia, chief revenue officer of NEXT Trucking, examines 5G through the perspective of an end user, in this case a specialist in drayage–the supply chain link between port facilities and other multi-modal transit facilities.

Napiltonia discusses the traction 5G is seeing in the smart ports segments, and also considers how other links in the supply chain–manufacturing, logistics/warehousing and retail can drive ecosystem development through coordinated adoption of next-generation networking.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Editor-in-Chief Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

