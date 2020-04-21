Kagan: Continue delay on your MacBook MacOS Catalina upgrade

Generally speaking, users love Apple products, whether they be the iPhone, iPad, MacBook or other device. However, there are times when Apple sends out an operating system update which totally screws everything up. This is one of those times. So, I would recommend if you still have not updated to the new MacBook MacOS Catalina yet, don’t! It’s a big gamble.

However, six months ago when Apple updated the operating system to MacOS Catalina, many users screamed. Suddenly, their MacBook didn’t work right and that didn’t get resolved for several months. Printers and other devices that attach to the MacBook, suddenly no longer worked. This was a disaster.

MacOS Catalina upgrade has had problems since launch

In fact, I wrote about this issue six months ago when MacOS Catalina was rolled out. There is no excuse for this, yet this is what Apple did and the problems still continue for many users today.

Finally, after months of waiting, things started to get back to normal. However, Apple just issued another update which made things even worse. This horror story never seems to end.

Now many users have to restart their system several times a day just to be able to connect to the Internet so they can get work done.

This is so frustrating for MacBook users. Why doesn’t Apple understand they can’t keep screwing around with their customers state of mind and ability to use their products with these bad upgrades.

Apple will eventually fix this problem, but they are damaging their brand

I have heard from users with these problems during the upgrade several months ago. Now, I am hearing from users again as they are struggling with their Internet connection and are forced to re-start their computer time and time again, every day.

Sure, someday Apple will fix this problem. However, that is not today. And every month that passes damages the Apple brand further.

In discussions with users, I recommend they try and figure out if there is a conflict between other software they are using and the new MacOS Catalina. This is difficult for most people to figure out. However, the problem still happens when their Anti-Virus software and VPN and other programs are turned off.

This is unacceptable for a company like Apple to do this to their loyal customer base. If it didn’t work, they should never roll it out. And if they roll it out, they should give the user the ability to go back if they have a problem.

Apple did neither. So, save yourself time, money and aggravation and continue to stay away from this upgrade unless you want to gamble. And when it comes to future updates and upgrades, don’t be one of the first to jump in any longer either.

Yesterday, Apple was dependable. Every once in a while, they screw up. This is one of those times. Therefore, I have no real advice on when you should consider upgrading. To protect yourself from the bad guys, you are always better off using the newest version. However, when the new version is full of problems like MacOS Catalina is, you are often better off delaying the upgrade.

Apple damaging own brand

Learning from this incident, I would always give it at least several months after the initial rollout before you even consider an upgrade. Let them work out the kinks. Then, only if there are not loads of people complaining about being burned by Apple.

However, this time it has been six months and there are still problems. Try everything you can to protect yourself. Believe me, it’s worth it if you can avoid these problems.

Apple, I love you, but you are getting sloppy. You’ve got to take much better care of your customers. Without your customers, you will simply fail going forward.

Stop rushing out updates that are not ready for prime time. You are better off being late with an update rather than ticking off your loyal users and rushing out something that does not work… don’t you think? Your aggravated users sure do.