Separating 5G hype from reality with the benefit of hindsight

Kelly Hill, executive editor at RCR Wireless News, discusses Dorothy’s heroics in L. Frank Baum’s classic novel series, tempers 5G hype with institutional memory, and explores the role 5G broadly and the Sprint/T-Mobile US merger specifically in expanding broadband access into rural America.

