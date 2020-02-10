YOU ARE AT:Internet of Things (IoT)US Cellular launches LTE-M network on 90% of cell sites to support...
IoT LTE-M

US Cellular launches LTE-M network on 90% of cell sites to support IoT

By Catherine Sbeglia
Internet of Things (IoT)Network Infrastructure

The LTE-M network is designed to support simple, low-power or battery-limited IoT devices

Amid the rising interest in IoT adoptions for industrial and commercial applications, US Cellular announced that is has launched its LTE-M network, specifically for IoT applications, on 90% of its cell sites, with the other 10% expected to be added sometime during the second quarter of this year.

The LTE-M network is designed to support simple, low-power or battery-limited IoT devices, and, according to US Cellular, is considered a good option for both urban and rural settings, as well as hard-to-reach environments.

In a press release, Jim Anetsberger, US Cellular’s vice president of business sales, explained that the network will provide capabilities and features that will enable “an entirely new set of use cases” for business and government users.

“We want to set our IoT customers up for future success with solutions that are designed to meet their specific needs. Working together with our vendors and customers, we can unleash the potential of our LTE-M network,” he added.

Currently, US Cellular’s LTE-M network supports the Telit ME910C1-WW and ME910C1-NA, the Quectel BG96 and the u-blox SARA-R410M modules, but the operator has said that features and capabilities will continue to be added.

US Cellular is just one of the U.S. carriers pursuing new IoT opportunities. Verizon and Sprint provide LTE-M networks in the country, while AT&T has networks in the U.S., across Mexico, Canada and Europe. In addition, T-Mobile, AT&T and Verizon also run NB-IoT networks, with T-Mobile beating the others to the punch in July 2018.

 

 

 

Previous articleSoftbank, Loon adapt equipment for ‘stratospheric cell tower’
Next articleOrange Slovensko selects Nokia for 5G RAN

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News