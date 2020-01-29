Europe unveils 5G toolbox to tackle security threats

The European Commission (EC) has announced a joint “toolbox” of mitigating measures agreed upon by EU member states to address security risks related to the rollout of 5G technology.

This announcement follows the European Council’s call for a concerted approach to the security of 5G in March 2019. Member states have since identified risks and vulnerabilities at national level and published a joint EU risk assessment.

Through the toolbox, the member states are committing to move forward in a joint manner based on an objective assessment of identified risks and proportionate mitigating measures.

European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, said: “We can do great things with 5G. The technology supports personalized medicines, precision agriculture and energy grids that can integrate all kinds of renewable energy. This will make a positive difference. But only if we can make our networks secure. Only then will the digital changes benefit all citizens.”

Commissioner Margaritis Schinas said: “A genuine Security Union is one which protects Europe’s citizens, companies and critical infrastructure. 5G will be a ground-breaking technology but it cannot come at the expense of the security of our internal market. The toolbox is an important step in what must be a continuous effort in the EU’s collective work to better protect our critical infrastructures.”

The EC said that the toolbox addresses all risks identified in the EU coordinated assessment, including risks related to non-technical factors, such as the risk of interference from non-EU state or state-backed actors through the 5G supply chain.

In the toolbox conclusions, member states agreed to strengthen security requirements, to assess the risk profiles of suppliers, to apply relevant restrictions for suppliers considered to be high-risk, including necessary exclusions for key assets considered as critical and sensitive (such as the core network functions), and to have strategies in place to ensure the diversification of vendors.

The EC will support the implementation of an EU approach on 5G cybersecurity and will act, as requested by member states, using, where appropriate, all the tools at its disposal to ensure the security of the 5G infrastructure and supply chain:

The Commission also calls on member states to take steps to implement the set of measures recommended in the toolbox conclusions by April 30, 2020 and to prepare a joint report on the implementation in each member state by June 30, 2020.