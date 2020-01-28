5G Talent Talk Podcast: Turning buzz into a resounding success



Culture, Diversity, and Workforce Development. They sound like corporate buzz-speak. And it’s true that some companies only pay them lip service. But for the workplaces that understand, embrace, and implement them, they form the foundation of a strong, stable, and successful company.

Jay Brown, CEO of Crown Castle, talks about how Crown’s focus on each of these have made it a coveted place to work and do business.

In this episode, Jay shares:

The three pillars of Crown’s culture—be real, be accountable, and be an owner—that set employees up to thrive and improve;

Why culture isn’t just a one-time implementation—it’s an on-going aspiration;

What to consider when merging cultures during an acquisition;

The way diversity of thought improves decision making;

How removing implicit bias in hiring makes Crown more diverse;

The challenges of fully sharing a culture with contract workers;

And how focusing on general skills and abilities during hiring rather than specific, trainable, job tasks helps bridge the talent shortage.

