Rogers begins 5G rollout in major Canadian cities

The 5G launch will start in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal

Using Ericsson equipment, Canadian wireless operator Rogers Communications has begun rolling out 5G network in select cities around the country, laying claim to being the first cellphone provider in Canada to offer the latest generation of cellular services.

The launch, which will start in downtown Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, will eventually expand into over 20 more markets by the end of the year, according to the carrier.

“5G is the biggest technological evolution since the launch of wireless in Canada. We are making the right investments, building the right partnerships and deploying the right technology to bring Canadians the very best of 5G,” said Joe Natale, CEO of Rogers Communications.

He added that 5G will power businesses, fuel entire industries and drive Canada’s digital future.

Canada is currently reviewing security implications of 5G networks, including whether to allow Huawei involvement in the country’s 5G network buildout.

Rogers will also be joining forces with América Móvil, KT, Telstra, Verizon and Vodafone to establish a global alliance focused on interoperability and adoption of 5G and mobile edge computing.

According to a statement from the carriers, the alliance, called the 5G Future Forum, “will focus on the creation of uniform interoperability specifications to improve speed to market for developers and multinational enterprises working on 5G-enabled solutions.” Additionally, the forum will “develop public and private marketplaces to enhance developer and customer access to 5G, and will share global best practices in technology deployment.”