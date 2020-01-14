IWCE announces agenda and opens registration for its 44th annual conference for critical communications industry

ATLANTA, IWCE the leading annual event for critical communications technology professionals, unveiled its full program for its 44th annual conference to be held at the Las Vegas Conference Center, March 30th to April, 3rd 2020. To register to attend click here .

Organizers expect more than 7,000 attendees for this year’s five-day day event which offers a two-day expo, educational workshops, short courses, power sessions, keynote addresses, town hall meetings, and networking events. The event will also host over 400 exhibitors from April 1-2 showcasing the latest products and services in hardware, networks, applications, interoperability and integration that drive communications systems.

IWCE Conference Director Stacey Orlick commented “We are delighted to officially announce the program for IWCE 2020. Since its inception IWCE has provided an opportunity for all those who work within the sector to stay ahead of all the latest developments. There are so many new technologies changing the critical communication industry right now we expect 2020 to be one of the most interesting events yet! We expect the biggest buzz to be around 5G, FirstNet, drones, Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, wearables and push-to-talk communications. In addition, attendees can learn about the latest developments in safe cities, new infrastructure that affects utilities and transportation, in-building wireless systems, technology advancements and the latest regulatory insights that they should be aware of. It’s also always a great opportunity for professionals to network with their peers or gain a new certification in our partner ETA’s Educational Forum. We hope to see you in Las Vegas in March!”

What’s New

For the first time this year, attendees can experience our new outdoor Drone Demonstration where they can see the drones in-action! There will also be an expanded Safe Cities technology section on the main expo floor where there will be a theatre showing content rich sessions that have a particular focus on advances in critical communications. All exhibit hall pass holders will be able to enjoy these new attractions.

Speakers and Topics

The Keynote this year will be given on April 1st by Chief Jeffrey D. Johnson, CEO of The Western Fire Chiefs Association who will discuss “The innovations that are actually changing street performance for responders.” A second Keynote Address will be presented by Bryan Wiens, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Services, InterTalk Critical Information Systems.. Other speakers include:

Michelle Geddes , Public Safety Communications Director, City and County of San Francisco, Department of Emergency Management

, Public Safety Communications Director, City and County of San Francisco, Department of Emergency Management Robert Zanger , Wireless Engineering and Operations Unit (WEOU), Department of Justice

, Wireless Engineering and Operations Unit (WEOU), Department of Justice Bill Schrier , Senior Advisor, FirstNet Authority

, Senior Advisor, FirstNet Authority Shelley Westall , Broadband Program Manager, Washington State Public Works Board

, Broadband Program Manager, Washington State Public Works Board David Witkowski , Executive Director, Wireless Communications Initiative, Joint Venture Silicon Valley

, Executive Director, Wireless Communications Initiative, Joint Venture Silicon Valley Vincent Sritapan, Portfolio Manager, Physical & Cyber Security, US Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate

The main tracks at this year’s conference will be

NEW! 5G Track

5G Track NEW! Safe Cities Track

Safe Cities Track NEW! In-Building Wireless Track

In-Building Wireless Track NEW! Smart X Track

Smart X Track Connectivity Track

Push-to-Talk & The Future of Voice Track

Interoperability & Networking Track

Disaster Comms Track

Public Safety Broadband Track

FirstNet Track

911 and Emergency Communications Track

Network Infrastructure Track

Planning & Preparation Track

Critical Infrastructure Track

Cybersecurity Track

Transformative Tech Track

ETA Technical Track

To see a full list of speakers and topics please visit here .

In addition, co-located with IWCE 2020 is ETA International’s Education Forum with 11 training classes providing certification in various technologies such as DAS, interference management and cybersecurity.

To register to attend this year’s upcoming IWCE please visit here

___________________________________________________________

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS EXPO (IWCE)

IWCE (International Wireless Communications Expo) is the premier annual event for critical communications, featuring an exhibit hall with over 400 exhibitors and a five-day comprehensive conference program. Over 7,000 individuals attend from a diverse group of industry professionals including product distribution, government, public safety, critical infrastructure, business enterprise and more. IWCE 2020 will be held March 30th to April 3rd in Las Vegas, NV. For more information, visit www,iwceexpo.com

About Informa

Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

Media Contact

Danielle McCormick

danielle@rtb-media.com

415.233.5974