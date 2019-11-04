YOU ARE AT:5GOptus expands 5G fixed wireless footprint
5G

Optus expands 5G fixed wireless footprint

By Catherine Sbeglia
5GCarriersNetwork Infrastructure

Optus is opening the service up to 138,000 homes in select locations

In January, Optus, Australia’s second largest telecommunications company, began a campaign to gauge interest in a 5G fixed wireless service among its customers and ended up providing services to over 200 users. Now, the company is opening the service up to 138,000 homes.

The initial offer was reserved for those living in Bonnyrigg and Minchinbury in Sydney’s west, Niagara Park on the NSW Central Coast, Cook in the ACT and Kenmore outside of Brisbane.

According to Optus, the 5G Home service will now be available to up to 138,000 homes in selected areas for purchase online, as well as through more than 170 stores as a walk-out  option.

CEO Allan Lew described the early trials as a “great learning process,” adding that the company has “adapted to insights generated from real paying customers about their 5G experience.”

In May, the 5G Home service network speeds were averaging 100 Mbps. The latest tests, however, show that the average peak period speeds had increased to 164 Mbps “with the top speed achieved over 5G of 400 Mbps at this point in time,” said Lew.

With its monthly $70 price tag for unlimited data use, Optus’s service is being viewed by many as an attractive alternative to signing up with the National Broadband Network, which has raised its wholesale prices in recent years.

From the Australian government’s perspective, wireless is still not equivalent to fixed-line broadband services, mainly due to the data limits, or quotas, being less. However, Optus Home offers an unlimited data quota. If the operator can consistently deliver on its promised speeds, the gap between wireless and fixed line will be substantially narrowed.

In February, Optus revealed plans to offer high-speed fixed wireless services in key metro areas based on 5G technology. The operator also plans to deliver 1,200 5G sites across the ACT, Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia by March 2020.

 

Previous articleSprint loses $274 million in Q2, impacted by Lifeline reimbursements
Next articleNational Instruments White Paper: Getting Started with 4G LTE Using OpenAirInterface on an NI USRP-2974

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

Editorial Reports

White Papers

Webinars

Featured Content

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analyst and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2021-2022 RCR Wireless News