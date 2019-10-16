YOU ARE AT:5GIntel focuses on 5G edge computing, acquires Smart Edge
Intel focuses on 5G edge computing, acquires Smart Edge

By Catherine Sbeglia
5G networks are expected to heavily utilize edge computing

In a move to address continued 5G rollouts, Intel has purchased Smart Edge, a software platform which helps split up data and store it closer to users to make computing devices respond faster, from Toronto-based Pivot Technology Solutions Inc for $27 million. The U.S. chip manufacturer believes the acquisition will help it meet the growing demand for computing in the network and at the network edge.

Edge computing, the practice of storing data on computers located near cell towers and other network equipment, improves network response times and saves bandwidth. It will allow large files to load more quickly than if they were stored in centralized data centers.

5G networks are expected to heavily utilize edge computing as deployment continues, and according to many industry experts, it is a necessity for 5G technology.

“This transaction enhances our ability to address the 5G network transformation with a leading position in edge computing,” said Dan Rodriguez, Intel Data Center Group vice president and general manager of the Network Compute Division, in a statement.

“We plan to take full advantage of our combined technologies and teams to accelerate the development of the edge computing market while creating a compelling solution for customers,” Rodriguez added.

Smart Edge, a cloud-native, scalable and secure platform for multi-access edge computing, was developed to run on Intel processors, including Xeon Scalable processors. Moving forward, it will also run on Intel Optane memory, Intel FPGAs and other accelerators.

The platform creates new opportunities and revenue streams for businesses and service providers while reducing the total cost of ownership for intelligent edge systems, said Intel.

The recent acquisition aligns with Intel’s April announcement that it was exiting the 5G smartphone modem business to focus instead on network infrastructure as well as other data-centric opportunities.

In addition, the chip manufacturer revealed in August that it has entered a multiyear, global collaboration with Lenovo to accelerate the convergence of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence to address some of the biggest challenges facing businesses in the 5G era. 

Catherine Sbeglia
Catherine is a Technology Editor for RCR Wireless News, Enterprise IoT Insights, and In-Building Technology. Before joining Arden Media, she served as an Associate Editor in Advantage Business Marketing's Manufacturing and Research & Development Groups. She studied English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester. She currently lives in Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

