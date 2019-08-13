YOU ARE AT:BusinessMicrosoft Q4 boosted by cloud services and strategic partnerships
telco cloud cloud-native network Oracle cloud native core

Microsoft Q4 boosted by cloud services and strategic partnerships

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
BusinessTelco Cloud

Microsoft cloud revenue surges 39% in fourth quarter

Microsoft experienced a record fiscal year, reporting revenue of $33.7 billion and net income of $13.2 billion. Q4 showed that commercial cloud revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $11.0 billion, which,  according to Microsoft CFO Amy Hood, represents the strongest commercial quarter ever.

Microsoft’s commercial cloud business surpassed $38 billion in revenue for the year, with gross margin expanding to 63%, driven mostly by Azure, Microsoft’s cloud computing service, which Hood said has been the subject of increased focus for the company.

“We were having more conversations across organizations around Azure and rethinking their digital transformation plans with us,” Hood said on the investor’s call. “We were also seeing extensions take place of prior commitments in Office 365 to again be longer and include the Azure contract. When that happens, it’s almost like you’re adding new product and new value.” 

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella referenced cloud computing’s role in Microsoft’s strong quarter, as well, saying, “We have 54 data center regions, more than any other cloud provider, and we were the first in the Middle East and in Africa. 

Nadella also suggested that Microsoft’s true secret to success is the cloud partnerships it establishes in a variety of industries, claiming that this record fiscal year is “a result of [Microsoft’s] deep partnerships with leading companies in every industry.” 

Yesterday, in fact, Microsoft entered an agreement with Indian mobile network operator Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited to accelerate the digital transformation of the Indian economy. As part of the agreement, Jio will migrate its non-network applications to the Azure cloud platform, leveraging the platform to develop innovative cloud solutions focused on the needs of Indian businesses. 

And AT&T recently selected Microsoft’s cloud in one of the tech company’s biggest cloud commitments to-date. 

Company gross margin percentage was 69%, up 2 points year-over-year and ahead of expectations driven by sales mix shift to commercial licensing and OEM, and capital expenditures including finance leases were up sequentially to $5.3 billion driven by ongoing investment to meet demand for cloud services. 

While gaming revenue declined 10% and 8% in constant currency driven by lower console sales and monetization across third party titles, Microsoft confirmed its intentions to continuing investing in cloud gaming. “We are investing to empower the world’s two billion gamers to play the games they want, with anyone, anywhere on any device with our new game streaming service, Project xCloud,” Nadella stated.  

He said to expect Project xCloud trials this fall.  

Previous article
Four benefits of LoRa in mining – and how Rio Tinto connected its conveyors
Next article
FCC authorizes fourth wave of rural broadband funding

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats