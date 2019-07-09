Connect (X) 2019: The 5G Infrastructure Event for Public Carriers, Neutral Hosts and Private LTE Network Operators

Catch-up on the latest videos, information and insight from the event – which convened the wireless industry May 2019 in Orlando.

The telecoms industry is in the midst of a generational shift as operators invest in the transition from LTE to 5G. And unlike previous upgrade cycles, this move is about a lot more than macro cells and fiber, although that’s certainly a part of it. For 5G, operators and their ecosystem partners are undertaking massive small cell densification efforts to usefully deploy new mid-band and millimeter wave spectrum. Virtualization is moving from the core network out to the radio access network and a distribution of compute power from the data center out to the network edge will be key to realizing the latency benefits 5G will enable.

And, in addition to operators, enterprises and industries are beginning to grasp the fundamental importance of cellular to their operations. That’s manifesting in building owners, rather than carriers, taking a lead role in deploying in-building cellular systems whether that’s distributed antenna systems, small cells, a hybrid of the two or signal boosters. Similarly, enterprises and industries are also pushing for private LTE networks running on hyper-local leased spectrum or, as the regulatory side falls into place, shared access to the 3.5 GHz band.

All of these major trends and many others were front-and-center at the Wireless Infrastructure Association’s annual Connect (X) event. Videos are available here from some of the Keynote Speakers who participated in the show, including:

T-Mobile US Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray

Microsoft General Manager Shelley McKinley

Facebook Vice President Dan Rabinovitsj

Verizon Senior Vice President of Network Planning Adam Koeppe

And the View From the Top Tower Executive roundtable, a long-time favorite, featuring Vertical Bridge CEO Alex Gellman, InSite Wireless Group CEO David Weisman, Crown Castle CEO Jay Brown, and moderated by WIA President Jonathan Adelstein

Connect (X) is one of the leading industry conventions that provide a comprehensive view of the mega-trends shaping the present and future of the wireless industry:

5G infrastructure, including fiber, small cells and fixed wireless access;

Edge computing, which distributes intelligence storage and processing power throughout the network;

Private LTE networks for use by enterprise and industrial interests;

Towers and other macro sites–an increasingly important and complicated subject given the massive level of network densification associated with the shift from LTE to 5G;

Connected buildings and venues, which extends beyond just in-building wireless for talk, text and data to include the connectivity needed for the internet of things;

Advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal level that are key to ensuring fast, cost-effective deployment of wireless infrastructure;

A deep dive into infrastructure finance and investment lead by leading banks and financial analysts;

An update from CBRS Alliance members on efforts to commercially deploy 3.5 GHz spectrum in the United States under the OnGo brand.

Sign up here to receive event information from the 2019 Connect (X) show, plus news and information about the 2020 edition, which is scheduled for May 18-21, 2020 in Miami, Florida.