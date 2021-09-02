Gen Mobile CEO: ‘The acquisition by Boost Mobile will provide more connectivity to more Americans’

Boost Mobile, which is part of Dish Network following the T-Mobile/Sprint merger, revealed plans to acquire Los Angeles-based Gen Mobile, a prepaid mobile service that primarily serves low-income customers. Boost will take over the Gen Mobile brand, as well as its customer base, existing distribution network, technology and wireless team.

According to Robert Yap, CEO and co-founder of Gen Mobile, the company was founded “to help bridge the digital divide and ensure all Americans have basic affordable wireless access.” He added that Boost’s interest in the company will provide connectivity to even more Americans.

“Gen Mobile has an established brand, a proven team and an unwavering commitment to connect the underserved,” said Stephen Stokols, who heads Boost and will oversee the Gen Mobile brand. “The brand is a natural addition as we look to reach all segments of the mobile market.”

Earlier this year, Boost Mobile demonstrated its commitment to bridging the digital divide when it announced its participation in the Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program that helps make broadband access more affordable for Americans.

“The digital divide marks a major class inequity. Financial hardship should not be a barrier to connectivity, particularly given the ever increasing role online access plays in work, school, healthcare and overall productivity,” said Stephen Stokols, head of Boost Mobile said last May. “With the Emergency Broadband Benefit program, the FCC and Congress have taken an important step to help bridge the digital divide, and we are proud to play a role in making their vision a reality.”

Gen Mobile will remain headquartered in Los Angeles and Yap will continue to lead the business.

Other recent acquisitions made by Dish Networks includes Wi-Fi-first mobile virtual network operator Republic Wireless and Tucows’ Ting Mobile assets and customers.