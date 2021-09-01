Ericsson, Qualcomm offer ‘nearly unlimited potential’ with successful 5G NR call on CBRS spectrum

The 5G NR call on CBRS used the Ericsson 5G Distributed Innovation Network and a device equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform

Ericsson and Qualcomm are claiming the first successful over-the-air 5G New Radio (NR) call on CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) spectrum, a milestone that the pair said will enable a wide range of new applications for enterprises and industry verticals.

According to Paul Challoner, vice president, network product solutions, Ericsson North America, the combination of 5G NR in CBRS “offers nearly unlimited potential.”

The trial for the over-the-air 5G NR call took place at Ericsson’s North America headquarters in Plano, Texas, utilizing a standalone 5G network configuration with rooftop radios and the previously announced Ericsson 5G Distributed Innovation Network. The smartphone that was used was equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform with the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System.

“This demonstrates our technology leadership and investments to date, and the fruits of our collaboration to drive the promise of private networks in the Industry 4.0 evolution,” Challoner added.

“Combined with the commercial rollout of Priority Access Licenses (PAL), LTE-based CBRS network deployments are rapidly gaining momentum and proliferating across thousands of sites across the country, supporting Wireless Access (FWA), private networks, and network densification,” Ericsson stated in a press release.

“This 5G NR call over CBRS spectrum is a significant milestone with Ericsson in enabling the full potential of 5G and will help address the increasing data demand and evolving use cases for wireless connectivity among consumers, enterprises, governments and other organizations,” said Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “Qualcomm Technologies has been at the forefront of commercialization of CBRS with support since 2017 in our Snapdragon Mobile Platforms, LTE modems and the Snapdragon X55 and X65 5G Modem-RF Systems, and we are excited to create opportunities for deployment and to enable better user experiences in a wide array of scenarios.”

In related news, Ericsson was recently selected by Mediacom Communications Corporation to aid in the extension of broadband services in rural America, using a CBRS Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) high-speed internet service that leverages the vendor’s 4G and 5G RAN solutions.