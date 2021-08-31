Will 5G Change the World? Steve Goetz, IBM (Ep. 43)

IBM’s Steve Goetz, vice president, senior partner, and global leader of the Telecom Media Entertainment Industry Center of Competency, discusses the role of system integrators as mobile networks become disaggregated and operators look to sell 5G into enterprise verticals.

