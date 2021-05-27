Ericsson, Leonardo to develop public safety and industrial 5G solutions

The 5G solutions developed by Ericsson and Leonardo will support more advanced use cases and mission-critical services

Ericsson is sharing R&D capabilities and cyber security, 5G and service evolution competences with global technology company Leonardo to improve operations and security in public safety and industrial sectors, with some specific solutions and opportunities to be made available to communications service providers and other ecosystem partners.

The partnership will address cyber security threats and enable integration and interoperability with existing narrowband digital communications. This will be done, Ericsson says, by using LTE and 5G technologies to design and deliver solutions to provide first responders such as firefighters, emergency medical service personnel and policemen with fast and secure communications to save lives.

The solutions will also support more advanced use cases and mission-critical services such as real-time video, massive use of sensors and augmented reality.

“The agreement brings together market leaders in 5G technology and cyber security to accelerate the delivery of more effective, secure and reliable communications,” Enrico Savio, chief strategy & market intelligence officer at Leonardo said in a statement. “This will benefit communities, public and private organizations, making them feel safer and more secure, which is one of the objectives of our company’s strategic plan: Be Tomorrow – Leonardo 2030.”

The jointly developed solutions can be integrated into Leonardo Command & Control propositions to bring critical mobile broadband benefits to daily operations for public safety users

According to Ericsson’s Head of South East Mediterranean Emanuele Iannetti, the partnership is “taking digitalization to the next level” and will increase what the company is able to provide for its customers.