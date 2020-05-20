YOU ARE AT:5GWill 5G Change the World? Sandro Tavares, Nokia (Ep. 7)
Will 5G Change the World? Sandro Tavares, Nokia (Ep. 7)

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
By Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Nokia looks to the standalone 5G future

In the latest episode of Will 5G Change the World? Nokia’s Sandro Tavares, global head of networks marketing, discusses the move from non-standalone to standalone 5G networks, and what that means for operators looking to offer up differentiated services.

Tavares also talks through the role of cloud computing, both distributed and centralized, in the context of 5G. Listen to the episode below.

Stay updated on the latest happenings in 5G with these exclusive reports from our Editor in Chief Sean Kinney.

Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean Kinney, Editor in Chief
Sean focuses on multiple subject areas including 5G, Open RAN, hybrid cloud, edge computing, and Industry 4.0. He also hosts Arden Media's podcast Will 5G Change the World? Prior to his work at RCR, Sean studied journalism and literature at the University of Mississippi then spent six years based in Key West, Florida, working as a reporter for the Miami Herald Media Company. He currently lives in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

