Will 5G Change the World? Sandro Tavares, Nokia (Ep. 7)

Nokia looks to the standalone 5G future

In the latest episode of Will 5G Change the World? Nokia’s Sandro Tavares, global head of networks marketing, discusses the move from non-standalone to standalone 5G networks, and what that means for operators looking to offer up differentiated services.

Tavares also talks through the role of cloud computing, both distributed and centralized, in the context of 5G. Listen to the episode below.

