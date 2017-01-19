Singapore to launch consultation process on 5G technologies

The local government seeks to understand the best scenarios for future 5G developments

Singapore’s Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced it will launch a public consultation process later this year on mobile technology developments related to 5G technologies and the spectrum required for it, local press reported.

“IMDA will continue to promote greater technological innovation by encouraging trials in 5G technology to explore its potential benefits and applications,” IMDA assistant Chief Executive Aileen Chia was quoted as saying.

“Such trials, when conducted in a real-world environment, will assist the industry in better understanding how 5G will work in Singapore’s business environment and its optimum deployment scenarios.”

The executive also said the IMDA strongly encourages the industry’s participation in the 5G consultation process to help it better understand the industry’s needs and how to respond to them. “This will then better help shape our spectrum roadmap and the regulatory framework going forward,” she added.

Singapore’s largest telco Singtel recently upgraded its LTE network nationwide to support the pre-5G technology 256 quadrature amplitude modulation (256 QAM). This new technology allowed the telco to reach peak speeds of 450 Mbps.

SmarTone, Ericsson complete 5G demo in Hong Kong

In related news, Hong Kong mobile operator SmarTone and Swedish vendor Ericsson have carried out a demonstration of 5G technology.

The two companies have also signed a partnership to develop a mobile technology innovation hub in Hong Kong.

“5G will herald a significant shift towards the hyperconnected and real-time world of IoT. Our innovation hub will see SmarTone and Ericsson forge collaboration with other industry and technology leaders to usher in a new era of mobile possibilities for consumers and businesses,” SmarTone’s CTO Stephen Chau, said.

“Working together with SmarTone’s clear network leadership and expertise, today’s 5G technology demonstration and the commitment to the innovation hub reiterate our dedication of making 5G a reality for the world’s mobile users,” said Petra Schirren, President of Ericsson Hong Kong and Macau.