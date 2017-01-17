Ericsson carries out 5G trial in Turkey

5G test reached transmission speeds of more than 22 Gbps.

Ericsson said it completed the first “5G” technology trial in Turkey, achieving transmission speeds in excess of 22 gigabits per second. The vendor said the trial, which took place at the Istanbul University Süleyman Demirel Cultural Center, paves the way for commercial 5G deployment in 2020.

“The next four or five years will see a number of technological breakthroughs in this country,” said Ziya Erdem, head of Ericsson in Turkey. “5G technology will enable a variety of advances ranging from remote health care to driverless vehicles, and Ericsson will continue to play its part in making this possible.”

Ericsson and China Mobile collaborate on cloud RAN

Ericsson also has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with China Mobile Research Institute, which is the research division of China Mobile, to launch collaborative research and development of cloud radio access network technology.

Under terms of the deal, China Mobile and Ericsson will collaborate during a two-year period on unify the understanding of cloud RAN and jointly define cloud RAN use cases; conduct joint research on technologies related to network functions virtualization-based cloud RAN, the construction of the cloud RAN architecture for future use cases, and towards the standardization of the related interfaces and capability; and joint effort to drive the readiness of the cloud RAN ecosystem.

China Mobile, the world’s largest mobile operator by number of subscribers, has been accelerating investment on both LTE roll out and 5G exploration. Cloud RAN is seen as a key facilitator on the network evolution from 4G towards 5G, the Swedish vendor said.