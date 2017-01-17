Huawei completes field verification of FDD-based massive MIMO with China Unicom

Huawei and China Unicom said they completed field verification of FDD-based massive multiple-input/multiple-output antenna technology.

The technology is said to help operators enhance wireless network capacity and user experience by maximizing existing sites and spectrum resources. The joint field test used 20 megahertz of spectrum and an FDD LTE commercial terminal in support of average network speeds up to 87 megabits per second, with peak speeds up to 697.3 Mbps.

“Huawei’s massive MIMO product has the ability to evolve to 5G to protect the operator’s investment in the coming 5G era,” said Cao Ming, president of Huawei’s FDD Product Line.

Smartfren, ZTE trial massive MIMO, SDMA in Indonesia

Indonesian mobile operator Smartfren is working with ZTE on trials of massive MIMO and multi-antenna space division multiple access technologies as part of plans to optimize its LTE-Advanced services.

Smartfren CTO Christian Daigneault said the trials are part of the telco’s path towards “5G” technology, with forecast network speeds reaching 400 Mbps. The pilot is taking place in the cities of Jakarta and Surabaya, with the operator stating plans to implement the technology at 100 other locations by the third quarter of this year.