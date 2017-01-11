Singtel launches nationwide 450 Mbps LTE service in Singapore

The telco also demonstrated download speeds of 1Gbps in LTE live network with vendor Ericsson

Singapore telecom operator Singtel has announced the nationwide deployment of a 450 Mbps 4G LTE-Advanced service.

The Asian telco said the new network delivers up to 50% faster download speeds than prevailing LTE services. The 450Mbps service is available to all Singtel 4G customers at no additional charge, the company said.

The LTE upgrade supports 256 Quadrature Amplitude Modulation, or 256 QAM, which elevates spectral efficiency.

“With more customers consuming and sharing mobile videos, 450Mbps speeds will enable them to download movies in a flash and give them a better entertainment experience while on the go,” Singtel’s CEO for the Singapore consumer business,Yuen Kuan Moon said.

The telco also said customers with Samsung Galaxy S7 and Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge devices have access to the 450 Mbps speeds starting today. More compatible smartphone models are expected to be launched by early 2017.

In related news, Singtel and Swedish vendor Ericsson have demonstrated download speeds of up to 1Gbps in a live 4G network pilot at two sites in Pasir Ris. This download speed was achieved by deploying 256 QAM downlink, 4×4 Multiple Input Multiple Output (4×4 MIMO) and triple carrier aggregation technologies.

Singtel will progressively rollout 4×4 MIMO technology on its network starting next year to deliver up to 1Gbps speeds at selected high-traffic locations. Supporting mobile devices are expected to be ready by the end of this year.

“Achieving 1Gbps speeds on our live network marks a significant milestone in our journey to 5G. We’re focused on driving further network innovation to extend our leadership and deliver the benefits of the latest technological advances to meet our customers’ digital lifestyle needs,” Yuen added.

The telco had initially launched commercial LTE services in December 2011. Singtel offers the LTE service through spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2.6 GHz bands.