Bosch study: The impact of autonomous vehicles by 2025

The study “Connected Car Effect 2025” by Bosch and consulting firm Prognos looked at what autonomous vehicles will mean for the U.S., Germany and the major cities of China. According to Bosch, the results conclude that safety systems and cloud-based functions can prevent around 260,000 injury accidents, save 390,000 tons of CO2 emissions, and offer drivers additional time for other activities.

Bosch and Prognos assessed a total of eleven technologies for private passenger transport, and their dispersion and impacts by 2025 in the US, Germany and China.

“The hidden heroes of the connected revolution are assistance and comfort systems, which we are often already familiar with,” said Dirk Hoheisel, member of the Bosch board of management.

According to the model calculations, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) will be available in up to 90% of all vehicles in the three countries by 2025, with sensor-based emergency braking and lane assists in up to 40% of automobiles.

ESP sensors will report upcoming sections of icy road, cameras will collect data on speed restrictions and fog, and Internet-based parking solutions and wrong-way driver warnings in virtually real-time will be in widespread use.

“Our study shows that the effects of connectivity will have a perceptible impact on every driver in 2025,” Hoheisel said.

For the study, Bosch and Prognos have produced calculations for the US, China and Germany. Here are some of its findings.

Over 260,000 accidents involving personal injuries (US: 210,000, China: 20,000, Germany: 30,000) will be avoided annually – as many accidents as occur within two years in Germany’s capital city of Berlin.

350,000 fewer people injured by traffic accidents – the same as 12 years without traffic injuries in Los Angeles. In the U.S. alone, there will be 290,000 fewer (China: 25,000, Germany: 37,000).

About 11,000 people could be saved through connected assistance systems.

Up to 4.3 billion euro in material and damage costs will be saved by connected assistance systems, nearly double the sum spent by the Chinese government in 2016 to improve air quality in Beijing.

Nearly 400,000 tons of CO2 will be spared thanks to connected mobility functions – as much as the Black Forest national park in Germany can process in three years. Concepts such as community-based parking and active parking lot management will reduce parking traffic by up to 380 million kilometers, while highly automated driving saves additional fuel.

70 million driving hours will be shed by connected parking functions in the US, China and Germany. That is as many hours as 40,000 employees work in a year.

31 hours of free time on the highway: US citizens spend 43 hours per year on interstates (China: 26 hours on expressways, Germany: 39.5 hours on highways). Highly automated driving and simultaneous Internet connection will make free around 80 percent of time behind the wheel to be used for something other than driving: reading, emails, video conferencing, films, for example.

The Bosch study shows the enormous impact autonomous vehicles will have on our safety, environment and leisure, in the near future. The work being done by partnerships between automakers and electronics companies today is only the beginning to a new way of driving.