Understanding network slicing, a key technology for 5G

5G network slicing will allow operators to split a single physical network into multiple virtual networks.

Telecommunication vendors and mobile operators are taking the necessary steps in order to get ready for 2020, the year commercial “5G” networks are expected to become a reality. But the industry consensus is that 5G networks will be much more than just new radio access as these future networks will be an integration of cross-domain networks.

5G systems are expected to be built in a way to enable logical network slices, which will allow telecom operators to provide networks on an as-a-service basis and meet the wide range of use cases that the 2020 timeframe is expected to demand. In a single 5G system, network slicing technology can provide connectivity for smart meters with a network slice that connects “internet of things” devices with a high availability and high reliability data-only service, with a given latency, data rate and security level. At the same time, the technology can provide another network slice with very high throughput, high data speeds and low latency for an augmented reality service.

With network slicing technology, a single physical network can be partitioned into multiple virtual networks allowing the operator to offer optimal support for different types of services for different types of customer segments. The key benefit of network slicing technology is it enables operators to provide networks on an as-a-service basis, which enhances operational efficiency while reducing time-to-market for new services.

Network slicing can support customized connectivity designed to benefit many industries by offering a smarter way to segment the network to support particular services or business segments. With this technology, slices can be optimized by myriad characteristics including latency or bandwidth requirements. Since the slices of the network are isolated from each other in the control and user planes, the user experience of the network slice will be the same as if it was a physically separate network.

According to a white paper published by Ericsson, some of the 5G network slicing use cases will include expanded mobile broadband with more video, higher speeds and wide scale availability; massive machine-type communication with transportation monitoring and control; mass market personalized TV with big data analytics; and critical machine-type communication with remote operation.

According to the white paper, each of these use cases will require a different configuration of requirements and parameters and thus is why each use case will require its own network slice. Ericsson said future 5G networks will have a flexible structure so that speed, capacity and coverage can be allocated in logical slices taking into account the specific demands of each use case.

Ericsson also said the implementation of network slicing technology requires the use of service provider software-defined networking, network functions virtualization and network orchestration tools. These technologies are seen as key to enable the many network slices necessary to meet the requirements of the many 5G use cases.

Vendors and mobile operators are already cooperating in the development of 5G network slicing. Ericsson said it’s working with South Korean telecom operator SK Telecom in this field, with the firms having signed a memorandum of understanding to develop and deploy network slicing technology optimized for 5G services, build a joint 5G test bed and provide 5G pilot services. In October 2015, both Ericsson and SK Telecom demonstrated 5G network slicing technology at SK Telecom’s corporate research and development center in Bundang, South Korea. The demonstration featured the creation of virtual network slices optimized for services including super multiview and augmented reality/virtual reality, massive IoT offerings and enterprise solutions.

In 2016, Ericsson and Japanese telecommunications firm NTT DoCoMo completed a joint proof-of-concept of dynamic network slicing technology for 5G core networks. In the PoC, a slice-management function and network slices based on service requirements were autonomously created, enabling varying services to be delivered simultaneously via multiple logical networks.

Also, Huawei and Deutsche Telekom carried out a joint demo of network slicing technology in DT’s 5G lab based in Bonn, Germany.

Last year, ZTE and China Mobile unveiled their 5G-oriented future network architecture design concept and network slice prototype system. The network slice prototype is designed to create dynamic 5G application scenario network slices via a visible orchestration environment, including mobile broadband, IoT and mobile edge computing.