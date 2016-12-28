Nokia, Ooredoo Qatar trial new fiber technology

Trial is said to have achieved 40 Gbps speed using Nokia TWDM-PON technology.

Nokia and mobile operator Ooredoo Qatar said they achieved a symmetrical 40 gigabit per second speeds using Nokia’s Time and Wavelength Division Multiplexing Passive Optical Network fiber technology in a trial in Doha, Qatar.

The TWDM-PON technology, also referred to as next generation passive optical network 2 technology, was deployed over Ooredoo’s existing single fiber network. Nokia said the overlay technology is capable of adding more capacity to existing networks.

Nokia’s TWDM-PON technology is said to deliver four additional wavelengths, each providing 10 Gbps symmetrical speeds, eventually providing a total of 40 Gbps. The vendor said the enhanced speed will allow the operator to upgrade its networks from the existing gigabit PON at speeds up to 2.5Gbps to XGS-PON with speeds up to 10 Gbps and in the future to TWDM-PON at speeds up to 40 Gbps.

“Through the current successful trial with Nokia’s NGPON technology we are evolving toward deploying 40 Gbps speeds to provide a significantly enhanced broadband experience for individual subscribers and launching new, high-bandwidth services demanded by enterprise customers,” said Ooredoo Qatar CEO Waleed Al Sayed. “It’s yet another step for us in the direction of enabling [‘internet of things’], smart home and smart city services in the country.”

At the end of September, Ooredoo said its fiber optic network passed more than 408,000 homes across the country with 293,000 homes connected to the telco’s network. Ooredoo also operates in Indonesia, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Algeria, Tunisia and Myanmar.