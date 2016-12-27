StarHub launches services on new submarine cable system

The APG submarine cable system links nine countries and regions across APAC

Singaporean telecommunications operator StarHub has launched services over the new Asia-Pacific Gateway (APG) submarine cable network system.

APG is a 10,900 kilometer submarine cable network system that links nine countries and regions in Asia-Pacific with a capacity exceeding 54Tbps. APG has connection points in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

The Singaporean telco said it has signed partnerships with leading telecommunications companies in each country to provide services for its enterprise customers requiring international connectivity to any of these overseas markets.

APG has cable landing points in Shanghai Nanhui, Chongming as well as Hong Kong, operated by major Chinese telecommunications providers. This allows enterprises to benefit from diverse and competitively priced connectivity into China, StarHub said.

“Singapore is China’s largest foreign investor. To serve Singapore enterprises expanding to China, we are pleased to provide them with a new international connectivity on APG, catering for the growing economic activities between China and Southeast Asia,” said Benjamin Tan, Vice President of International Business, StarHub.

The APG cable system also enhances StarHub’s international connectivity by providing traffic routing diversity to submarine cable systems such as Asia-Pacific Cable Network 2 (APCN2), Asia Submarine-cable Express (ASE) and Asia-America Gateway (AAG). This will provide Singapore based enterprises more options to connect to other parts of Asia Pacific as well as minimize impact of any service disruption resulting from submarine cable damage, StarHub added.

China Mobile ends November with almost 510 million 4G customers

In related APAC news, China Mobile said it has reached nearly 510 million customers in the 4G segment at the end of November. In November, China Mobile added 12.5 million LTE subscribers, compared to 16.6 net additions the previous month.

Rival operator China Unicom added over 5 million 4G customers last month, taking its 4G subscribers base to 99 million.

Meanwhile, China Telecom recorded a net addition of 4.3 million 4G users in November, bringing the total 4G subscriber base to 117.3 million.

The three Chinese mobile operator ended November with over 720 million 4G customers.