A Billion-Dollar Bet on Wireless: Bernard Borghei on Building the Next Infrastructure Platform

In this episode, Bernard Borghei, Founder and CEO of Connected Infra Group, shares how he is building the next generation of wireless infrastructure platforms—drawing on more than three decades of experience across telecom, towers, and global network development. From his early days in analog cellular to helping scale industry leaders like Global Tower Partners and Vertical Bridge, Bernard offers a deeply personal and practical perspective on what it takes to build enduring infrastructure businesses.

Today, Bernard is leading Connected Infra Group with a bold vision backed by a $1 billion capital commitment, focused initially on tower acquisitions and build-to-suit opportunities. He explains how the company is positioning itself as a long-term platform—stabilizing in towers while thoughtfully evaluating adjacencies like fiber, edge data centers, and power infrastructure to capture the next wave of digital demand.

Bernard breaks down the evolution of the tower industry—from entrepreneurial, high-conviction dealmaking to a more competitive, capital-intensive landscape with fewer large portfolio opportunities. Despite this maturity, he emphasizes that wireless infrastructure remains mission-critical, with continued densification, data consumption growth, and carrier investment reinforcing its long-term relevance.

The conversation explores what comes next: the convergence of towers, edge computing, data centers, and even satellite networks. Bernard highlights how AI and future 6G standards will further stress networks—unlocking new opportunities across the RAN and edge, and blurring the lines between infrastructure asset classes as platforms evolve into fully integrated ecosystems.

Beyond infrastructure, Bernard delivers a powerful leadership philosophy rooted in culture. He explains why culture and leadership are inseparable, and how building high-performing organizations requires humility, transparency, and hands-on engagement. From hiring for cultural fit to maintaining alignment during rapid growth and leadership transitions, he shares hard-earned lessons on preserving a company’s “soul” as it scales.

He also addresses current industry dynamics, including widespread layoffs, shifting capital priorities, and the impact of outsourcing, spectrum auctions, and AI. Rather than signaling decline, Bernard views these changes as strategic recalibration—positioning carriers and the broader ecosystem for the next investment cycle.

Looking ahead, Bernard’s vision for Connected Infra Group is not tied to a fixed exit—but to building a durable, multi-decade platform that can adapt, grow, and lead through industry transformation. His goal: to create a company strong enough to outlast its founders and continue shaping the future of connectivity.

From billion-dollar bets to leadership at scale, this episode is a masterclass in conviction, culture, and building infrastructure platforms that power the digital economy.