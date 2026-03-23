Wi-Fi takeaways from Mobile World Congress (Analyst Angle)

As the industry’s largest annual gathering for connectivity and telecommunications, MWC serves as a bellwether for where wireless technology is heading. Among the many themes on display at the 2026 event – from 6G visions to AI-powered networks – Wi-Fi’s roadmap generated some of the most pointed conversations on the show floor.

With Wi-Fi 8 emerging as a hot topic alongside a very unfinished Wi-Fi 7 rollout, operators left MWC 2026 in Barcelona with more questions than answers. Here is what stood out.

The big dilemma

Wi-Fi 8 is coming faster than many in the industry expected, and that speed is creating strategic headaches rather than excitement. With Wi-Fi 7 still in its early commercial rollout, operators and IT managers are already being forced to ask whether to push forward with Wi-Fi 7 deployments or hold back and wait for the next generational leap. A recurring theme at MWC was that the industry has moved away from the previous five-year cadence between standards, a pace that historically aligned with the commercial lifecycle of network equipment, and that this acceleration is creating real uncertainty for those trying to make long-term infrastructure decisions.

The core tension: Wi-Fi 8 silicon has already debuted commercially, with both Broadcom and MediaTek showing chipsets at CES, and Qualcomm following at MWC.¹ First products could arrive as early as Q4 2026. But the 802.11bn standard itself is not expected to be finalized until Q3 2028,¹ meaning early hardware will be pre-standard. For operators deploying CPE at scale, that risk is essentially untenable. A large installed base of potentially non-compliant access points is not an acceptable outcome.

Waiting room

Despite all the noise around Wi-Fi 8, the reality on the ground is that most ISPs have barely begun deploying Wi-Fi 7. Only the most recently acquired subscribers may have access to it. The long tail of existing subscribers on Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 equipment is enormous, and operators serving these customers are highly price-sensitive.

Interestingly, some major operators have chosen to skip Wi-Fi 6E entirely, with Comcast cited at MWC as a prominent example, jumping straight from Wi-Fi 6 to Wi-Fi 7. The 6 GHz band and its interference management benefits are seen as genuinely valuable, particularly in dense residential environments, but the added chipset cost of 6E made it a less attractive middle step for price-conscious providers.

Killer feature

The most significant technical advancement in Wi-Fi 8 is its access point-to-access point interference coordination capability. Nearby APs will be able to detect each other and negotiate optimal channel configurations autonomously, either through direct communication or via cloud-to-cloud interfaces. For dense residential deployments, exactly the kind of environment that multifamily and MDU operators deal with, this is a great benefit.

Demonstrations at MWC were limited and carefully controlled. That caution underscores how early-stage the technology remains. Industry observers at the show noted that AP coordination would deliver meaningful improvements in dense residential environments, while being less impactful in enterprise settings where networks are already well-organized and managed.

Silicon debuts

MediaTek was quietly demonstrating its Filogic 8800 chipset, a tri-band (2.4, 5, and 6 GHz) 4×4 MIMO design, in a simulated living room environment alongside Nokia FWA hardware, with a separate test showing a 40% improvement in uplink throughput. MediaTek positions the Filogic 8800 as a dedicated Wi-Fi chip, designed to work alongside a separate application processor.

Qualcomm unveiled its FastConnect 8800, which it positioned as the first 4×4 MIMO client device chip, supporting Ultra Wideband, Bluetooth, and Thread.¹ On the router side, Qualcomm’s Dragonwing platform offers a 5×5 MIMO configuration, with higher-tier models incorporating a neural processing unit for on-device inferencing. Qualcomm’s product marketing team described practical applications, including traffic analysis, QoE optimization, and local AI tasks such as smart-home facial recognition, capabilities that ISPs are beginning to explore as monetization levers, particularly for IoT device management. A 9.08 Gbps throughput figure was claimed in a controlled 320 MHz channel test.

Spectrum problem

Wide channels are the foundation of Wi-Fi 8’s performance promises, but finding an uninterrupted 320 MHz block of spectrum in frequency ranges that can penetrate walls is currently not feasible. The 6 GHz band remains the only realistic candidate, and regulatory clarity on global spectrum allocations is unlikely before WRC-27. Until that clarity arrives, the full potential of Wi-Fi 8 cannot be realized in practice.

Convergence question

MWC also surfaced a broader question about how Wi-Fi fits into the 6G era. Industry discussions pointed to 6G radio upgrades likely leaving the 5G Standalone core intact, while flagging a significant opportunity for Wi-Fi and satellite to be more tightly integrated into 6G architecture. This includes ensuring that QoS policies are in place so that when subscribers roam across networks, they are guaranteed a high-quality experience. A 2030 horizon was frequently mentioned as the target for meaningful 6G and Wi-Fi convergence, with further clarity on Wi-Fi 8’s role in that picture expected from industry bodies later in the year.

Bottom line

Wi-Fi 8 represents a genuine leap forward, particularly for dense environments. But the pre-standard risk, spectrum uncertainty, and the unfinished Wi-Fi 7 rollout mean that most operators should plan carefully rather than move quickly. Further guidance from standards bodies and industry organizations expected mid-year should help frame a more coherent roadmap for the market.