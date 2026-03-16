Why eSIM makes entitlement servers a new growth engine for telcos (Reader Forum)

The eSIM is rapidly becoming the default across flagship smartphones, smart glasses, smart watches, and other companion devices. This is increasingly raising an important question, says telecom software provider Motive: are operators truly ready to offer and activate the next generation of digital services at scale?

With eSIM becoming standard across major ecosystems, including universal eSIM activation on new iPhone models and the rise of smart wearables, companion devices, connected cars and other IoT endpoints, operators can no longer rely on QR‑code activation or manual provisioning. To support increasingly multi‑device consumer lifestyles, entitlement servers have become essential, providing operators a frictionless, scalable and secure way to activate services across millions of devices without retail intervention.

Apple’s leadership in eSIM adoption and Android’s move toward standardized entitlement frameworks through GSMA’s TS.43 specification are also significant factors in the industry shift towards digital connectivity. While Apple operates within a tightly controlled ecosystem, Android’s open-source nature creates complexity across firmware versions, and entitlement implementations while still allowing for customization and innovation.

Well‑architected entitlement platforms play a central role in navigating this complexity, ensuring compliance with device‑maker requirements, supporting certification programmes, and enabling consistent service activation at scale.

RCS evolution

A major shift is also underway in messaging. Apple’s adoption of standardized RCS in iOS 18 brings RCS features to both iOS and Android users, and returns provisioning responsibility firmly back to operators. This makes entitlement servers mandatory for enabling RCS across ecosystems and meeting device‑maker security expectations.

Beyond provisioning, entitlement servers ensure that RCS services are delivered consistently across devices by validating device capabilities, enforcing encryption and security policies, handling profile updates, and managing feature compatibility across OEMs. They reduce integration complexity, streamline certification processes, and enable operators to scale both peer‑to‑peer messaging and RCS Business Messaging (RBM) efficiently.

RBM itself serves as a notable revenue generator, transforming messaging into an interactive enterprise channel, supporting marketing campaigns, transactional updates, and real-time customer service within a branded, verified environment.

As RCS continues to evolve, entitlement servers form the foundation for reliable authentication, provisioning, and compliance with GSMA standards, positioning operators to deliver richer and more trusted communication experiences for their customers.

Experience platform

At the same time, increasing willingness to pay for faster speeds and appetite for personalized experiences are shifting the competitive landscape. It’s no longer about selling data; it’s about differentiating through assurance, performance and premium experiences.

In this new landscape, entitlement servers have emerged as a key enabler by allowing operators to deliver on-demand network slicing, ensuring faster speeds, lower latency, and reliable connectivity. Through on-demand network slicing, they are at the heart of experience-based monetization in 5G.

For example, operators can offer contextual slices activated instantly through entitlement. This ability to provide on-demand slices at the edge, such as low-latency gaming or VIP streaming at crowded venues, creates a new monetization model.

Entitlement servers make this possible by serving as the trusted control point at the device level, enforcing policies through secure token exchanges across the network and device stack. This ensures that what’s promised in the network is delivered to the user, turning dynamic slicing into a reality. Dynamic slicing transforms 5G from a simple connectivity upgrade into an experience platform, where operators can differentiate and charge for premium services.

Network APIs and security

Entitlement servers do far more than enable RCS and network slicing though; they have simultaneously become the backbone of network API monetization and third‑party authentication. What began with simple Phone Number Verification (PNV) has now expanded into a broad framework for CAMARA and GSMA Open Gateway API monetization through SIM‑based silent authentication.

By leveraging SIM‑based identity and tokenization, operators can offer secure, low‑friction API calls that enhance customer experience while eliminating the vulnerabilities of SMS‑based one‑time passwords, which remain exposed to SIM‑swap fraud, interception, man‑in‑the‑middle attacks, and clear‑text leaks. Instead, Silent SIM authentication uses EAP-AKA challenge-response, where cryptographic keys stored on the SIM enable mutual authentication between the mobile network and the subscription.

This model also reduces friction across digital services: customers no longer need to log into apps and manually enter passwords or OTPs. The entitlement layer closes the loop by delivering end‑to‑end, automated security, including seamless handling of dual eSIM profiles. Only a single visible activation is required by the user; authentication happens silently in the background, with no additional steps or input, improving both security and user experience.

A common misconception is that removing SMS‑based OTPs will reduce operator revenue. In reality, entitlement servers unlock far greater monetization potential. While SMS OTPs were an early digitalization step; entitlement‑based secure authentication represents a higher‑value trust layer, enabling operators to charge for secure identity, device, and fraud‑prevention APIs.

As authentication moves toward SIM‑based silent flows, operators strengthen their ownership of the trust anchor, open new revenue channels, and deliver a safer, more seamless user experience.

While these capabilities are currently in general availability primarily on Android and with Apple support initially limited to RCS verification, adoption is accelerating rapidly and will open the door to even more APIs as ecosystems mature.

Satellite connectivity

Meanwhile, the introduction of Non Terrestrial Network (NTN) standardization enables smartphones to connect natively to LEO satellites without requiring specialized satellite hardware. This extends connectivity beyond terrestrial networks, ensuring users can maintain continuous service availability and supporting scalable coverage in areas previously out of reach.

As D2C satellite connectivity for mobile gains momentum, entitlement servers enable operators to authorize and provision mobile devices for satellite-based access.

Using entitlement based provisioning, mobile operators can offer tiered satellite service levels ranging from SMS/text only and text plus constrained data, to app specific allowances and up to full data access without relying solely on traditional roaming style satellite partnerships.

Several operators around the world have already launched D2C satellite services using these entitlement frameworks to manage activation, access, and policy control, positioning satellite connectivity as a core capability in next generation mobile networks.

The bottom line

Today’s increasingly connected era defined by eSIM adoption, multi‑device ecosystems, RCS expansion, network API monetization, and emerging satellite‑enabled services, have turned entitlement servers into policy engines that shape how services are delivered, authenticated, and monetized.

Operators that invest now can convert entitlement into a strategic differentiator, enabling seamless onboarding, powering next‑generation features, and turning identity and security into new revenue opportunities for the long-term.