‘Four big moves’ – Thai carrier True outlines AI-geared telco shift

One of the strategies announced by True centers on embedding AI across network operations, customer service, and internal systems

In sum – what to know:

Three-year plan – True Corporation has introduced “Four Big Moves” to shift from a traditional telecom operator toward an AI-first telco-tech model.

Beyond connectivity – Its roadmap includes new consumer services, enterprise digital solutions, and continued 5G and broadband network upgrades.

AI talent focus – The company plans to embed AI across operations while expanding AI skills internally and launching programs to promote AI literacy.

Thai carrier True Corporation has outlined a three-year plan to shift from a traditional telecom operator toward a broader AI-oriented telco model, focused on customer experience, AI deployment, new digital services, and workforce development.

The company said the roadmap, dubbed “Four Big Moves,” is designed to support growth in both consumer and enterprise markets while expanding digital infrastructure and services across Thailand. Sigve Brekke, group chief executive True Corporation, said the strategy reflects a broader shift in how telecom operators approach networks, services and operations.

“We are moving beyond the traditional telco-centric, focused primarily on subscriber growth and entering a new phase of transformation as an AI-first organization while remaining firmly focused on customer-centricity. With AI, True will embed intelligence across networks, services, and digital platforms. This represents a complete reset of operations, moving toward touch-free, predictive and increasingly autonomous operations that enhance both performance and customer experience,” he said.

One pillar of the strategy focuses on improving the end-to-end customer experience across mobile and broadband services. The Thai operator said it will continue expanding its 5G network using spectrum in the 2.3 GHz, 2.6 GHz and 1500 MHz bands, while upgrading broadband services through its fixed-line unit. The company said it aims to integrate these services across a single digital ecosystem spanning mobile, home broadband, and digital platforms.

Another focus of the plan is expanding services beyond connectivity. In the consumer segment, True plans to emphasize household-level service bundles rather than individual subscriptions, combining mobile and broadband connectivity with digital platforms and security services.

In the enterprise market, the company said it is expanding its role as a digital solutions provider for businesses and SMEs. Its offering includes services under a framework covering big data analytics, AI, security, cloud platforms, and 5G connectivity, with support from partnerships with global hyperscale cloud providers.

The third component of the strategy announced by the Asian carrier centers on embedding AI across network operations, customer service, and internal systems. True said it already uses AI in areas such as network operations and virtual customer assistants, while also developing systems that analyze customer data to support personalized services.

Brekke also highlighted plans to expand AI skills and infrastructure across the country. “True is not only adopting AI internally. We are working to upskill 12 million Thai citizens through a comprehensive AI literacy program, build an AI-enabled platform for enterprises, and strengthen AI infrastructure together with partners across the ecosystem.”

The final pillar of the plan focuses on workforce development. True said it intends to provide AI foundation training for all employees by 2026 and has launched scholarship programs for advanced AI studies in collaboration with international academic institutions.

Many operators are announcing strategies to navigate the era of AI. Liu Guiqing, president of China Telecom, recently said during a keynote speech at MWC 2026 in Barcelona, that the operator is accelerating its transition from a traditional telecom provider into a technology-oriented company built around artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and computing power services.

Speaking at MWC in Barcelona last week, Liu described how the Chinese carrier is expanding its AI capabilities while strengthening cloud-network integration and computing infrastructure.