M&As that shaped the test and measurement industry in last two years

These M&A deals highlight how T&M vendors have revisited their M&A strategies to stay resilient in volatile market conditions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) has perhaps been one of the most defining characteristics of the test and measurement (T&M) industry in the past two years.

The recent deals — reflective of a broader consolidation trend reshaping the tech industry in the wake of tariff and AI — were more than cyclical adjustments. They reflect structural shifts that helped companies stay buoyant through the economic turmoil that characterized this time.

Companies were seen restructuring through either acquisition of new assets which diversified their portfolios, or offloading of unprofitable business units which helped cut losses. The goal was to overcome the revenue dip that came at the tail end of 5G and evade tariff shocks and balance macroeconomic uncertainty.

Here is a look back at some of the most consequential M&As of the past two years: