Telstra sets uplink record using Ericsson 5G-A equipment

In sum – what to know:

Uplink milestone – The companies achieved 682 Mbps on a live 5G SA network in Queensland, up from 516 Mbps recorded in 2025.

Release 17 features – The test combined 50 MHz (n7) and 100 MHz (n78) spectrum using 5G Advanced Uplink Transmit Switching and SU-MIMO.

Upload-heavy cases – Stronger uplink performance supports video sharing, live streaming, real-time collaboration and AI-enabled mobile applications.

Telstra, Ericsson, and Qualcomm Technologies have recorded a 5G uplink speed of 682 Mbps on Telstra’s live commercial network in Queensland, Australia, surpassing the 516 Mbps achieved in February 2025.

The companies said the result sets a new global milestone for 5G Standalone (5G SA) uplink speeds. The test was enabled by continued optimization of Telstra’s 5G SA network using Ericsson’s 5G-Advanced uplink transmit switching features. While peak indoor speeds may not be replicated by all consumer devices, users with compatible handsets in areas where the features are deployed are expected to see faster and more consistent upload performance, the Swedish vendor said.

The trial was conducted using Telstra’s mid-band spectrum, aggregating 50 megahertz in the 2.6 GHz band and 100 megahertz in the 3.6 GHz band. The setup combined frequency division duplexing (FDD) and time division duplexing (TDD) single user MIMO under 3GPP Release 17 specifications. The demonstration used Ericsson’s RAN software and RAN processor 6672 baseband, together with Qualcomm’s mobile test platform powered by the Qualcomm X85 5G modem-RF.

Ludvig Landgren, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand, said: “Uplink innovation is increasingly central to the overall 5G experience, and this milestone highlights what is possible with advanced Release 17 features in commercial networks.”

In January 2025, Telstra, in partnership with Ericsson and MediaTek, had reached a peak downlink speed of 9.4 Gbps on its live commercial 5G SA network, with speeds exceeding 10 Gbps demonstrated in a controlled laboratory environment.

The Swedish vendor had stated that improved connectivity will support activities such as video streaming, online gaming, and faster downloads in high-traffic areas like stadiums, shopping centers and transportation hubs.