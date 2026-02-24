SK Telecom outlines AI-native network strategy

Under the ATHENA architecture, SK Telecom plans to gradually apply AI- and cloud-based automation across all network layers

In sum – what to know:

6G roadmap – SK Telecom’s ATHENA paper outlines its post-2030 network evolution strategy, continuing a 6G series launched in 2023.

AI integration – The operator distinguishes between “AI for network” optimization and “network for AI” infrastructure support for emerging AI services.

3GPP ecosystem – SK Telecom is contributing to 3GPP, ITU, and O-RAN work and plans to demonstrate AI-RAN and related technologies at MWC 2026.

Korean carrier SK Telecom has released its third 6G white paper, titled ATHENA, setting out its mid- to long-term vision for network evolution beyond 2030. The document continues a series launched in 2023 and focuses on how communication infrastructure may evolve in the AI era.

The paper outlines a framework built around AI-native architecture, zero trust security, hyper-connectivity, openness, and cloud-native operations.

The Asian carrier describes two parallel directions for AI integration: “AI for network,” aimed at enabling real-time analytics and autonomous optimization, and “network for AI,” focused on adapting infrastructure to support AI-driven services efficiently. The white paper also highlights expanded virtualization, open interfaces, and general-purpose hardware to increase flexibility across radio, core, and transport domains.

Under the ATHENA architecture, SK Telecom plans to gradually apply AI- and cloud-based automation across all network layers, while developing a network data platform to support AI-based services.

The Korean operator said it is actively contributing to global standards through bodies such as 3GPP, ITU, and the O-RAN Alliance, and was recently elected to the board of the AI-RAN Alliance.

Yu Takki, head of network technology office at SK Telecom, said: “Despite uncertainties in the 6G era, we will continue to create new growth opportunities by leading the evolution of future communication infrastructure over the next decade, prioritizing customer value and combining AI, virtualization, openness, and zero trust security,”

At the upcoming MWC Barcelona 2026, the telco said it will showcase key related technologies, including various AI agents for networks, AI-RAN technology, on-device AI-based antenna optimization, and integrated communication and sensing technology.

SK Telecom is increasingly leaning on AI infrastructure as its next growth driver. In a recent call with investors, SK Telecom’s CFO Jong-seok Park, said that the company remains focused on establishing a strong foundation for its AI business. He pointed to a two-digit growth trend in its AI data center business revenue, citing an increase in utilization rates of Gasan and Yangju data centers and the acquisition of Pangyo data center. “This year, we aim to accelerate growth by actively developing business expansion opportunities through business scale-up with an additional data center in the Seoul metropolitan region,” he continued.