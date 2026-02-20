Ericsson, Mistral AI target AI for network ops

Ericsson and Mistral AI will jointly research and develop AI agents for use in telecom networks

In sum – what to know:

Practical use cases – The partnership focuses on practical operational and research, including legacy code migration, AI-assisted 6G research, and AI agents to automate complex engineering workflows.

Broader industry shift – The announcement comes as a broader shift from generative AI to agentic AI is taking hold, where autonomous agents can take action across networks, IT systems, and customer operations.

Mistral AI and Ericsson are collaborating to apply generative AI (gen AI) tools to telecom network development and operations. Under the agreement, Ericsson will act as a design partner, combining its network R&D expertise with Mistral AI’s model customization capabilities.

The collaboration focuses on several operational and research use cases, including automation of legacy code translation, AI-assisted development in 6G research, and the development of AI agents to support complex workflows within Ericsson’s Networks organization.

The companies plan to jointly research and develop AI agents tailored to Ericsson’s engineering environments and internal data systems. The goal is to integrate AI more directly into product development and deployment processes, with an emphasis on secure implementation and alignment with carrier-grade network requirements.

The partnership centers on applying AI specifically to telecom network functions rather than general-purpose deployments. It combines Mistral AI’s foundation models and tooling with Ericsson’s experience in radio access, cloud infrastructure, and large-scale network systems.

Dag Lindbo, head of AI and emerging technologies in Ericsson’s Business Area Networks, said the companies are focusing on practical applications such as code migration, 6G research support, and AI-driven workflow automation to improve development efficiency and network performance. “At Ericsson, AI for networks is about precision, not hype. With Mistral AI, we apply advanced models where they matter most,” he said.

Operator interest and funding are already there, according to Nvidia’s fourth annual “State of AI in Telecommunications report”. Operators are placing significant bets on AI: 90% of respondents said AI is helping increase annual revenue and reduce costs, while 89% plan to boost AI spending in 2026. Much of that investment is focused on network automation. But the most consequential shift may be the move from generative AI to agentic AI. “Generative AI delivered fast productivity gains, but agentic AI is where telecoms begin to see structural ROI,” said Chetan Sharma, CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting. “Autonomous agents can act across networks, IT, and customer journeys, turning insights into decisions without human delay.”

For Mistral AI Chief Revenue Officer Marjorie Janiewicz, the partnership reflects a broader effort to embed AI more deeply into telecom network architecture. “It’s about transforming networks from the ground up,” she said. “Together, we’re setting a new standard for what AI can achieve in telecom: networks that are more resilient, more responsive, and ready for the future of connectivity.”