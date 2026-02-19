Singtel to open Brazil office for enterprise push

Singtel Singapore views Latin America as a long-term growth market

In sum – what to know:

Brazil sales office launch – Singtel to open a local presence by Q3 2026 to support multinational enterprise customers.

Focus on SD-WAN and SASE – Overlay model combines secure software-defined networking with local telco infrastructure.

LATAM–ASEAN connectivity push – Expansion aims to strengthen cross-border digital services between Brazil and Asia-Pacific markets.

Singaporean telco Singtel has announced plans to establish a sales office in Brazil as part of its strategy to support multinational enterprises pursuing digital transformation across Latin America.

The new office, expected to be operational by the third quarter of 2026, will focus on delivering software-defined networking, orchestration, and secure cloud-first architectures to customers operating between Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Singtel noted its local presence will strengthen connectivity between Latin America and ASEAN markets, which represent Brazil’s fifth-largest export destination.

Under the model, Singtel will partner with local telecom operators that provide network infrastructure, while it delivers the overlay layer — including SD-WAN, secure access service edge (SASE), orchestration and managed services. The Asian telco said the move builds on its global enterprise footprint, which includes more than 400 points of presence worldwide, enabling real-time network visibility, AI-driven orchestration and zero-trust security across multi-cloud environments.

The Brazil office will also support multinational customers in sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, financial services, and retail.

“Brazil is a natural starting point for us as it has a vibrant digital society, a fast-growing technology ecosystem, and strong government-led initiatives in areas such as AI and digital transformation,” Keith Leong, chief customer officer for the enterprise, at Singtel Singapore, told RCR Wireless News. “We will start by setting up a sales office in Brazil, looking for partners that will provide the underlying network infrastructure while we aim to deliver the global orchestration, software-defined networking, and service layers, including CUBΣ, a network-as-a-service platform, which enables enterprises to centrally manage SD-WAN, cloud connectivity and managed services across multi-vendor and multi-cloud environments.”

“We are still in the early stages of setting up our sales office in Brazil. Singtel already supports several multinational customers with operations in Brazil and Latin America, including global clients such as Nestlé, and our initial focus will be on deepening support for these existing multinational customers by providing stronger local delivery and faster support,” the executive added.

Leong added that the aim for Singtel is to enable enterprises to securely connect their offices, factories, warehouses and supply chains, while managing their networks centrally across multiple countries. “We view Latin America as a long-term growth market for Singtel,” the executive added.

Last month, Singtel launched what it claims to be Singapore’s first technical trial of 50 Gbps XGS-PON fiber broadband, marking a major step toward preparing homes and businesses for AI-driven applications, immersive media, and next-generation digital services expected to scale over the next three to five years.

The 50Gbps XGS-PON trial is designed to support emerging use cases such as augmented, virtual, and mixed reality, cloud gaming, AI-enabled smart homes, and advanced enterprise connectivity.