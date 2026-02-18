A new bipartisan bill that seeks to eliminate FCC’s satellite licensing delays wins unanimous approval in Senate Commerce

Addressing regulatory backlogs, the bill seeks to establish a fast-tracked shot clock for application approval



In sum — what to know:

Clearing regulatory backlog: Senate Commerce okays a bipartisan legislation with amendments, that seeks to streamline FCC’s approval process for satellites

Broadband push: The bill comes as the administration ramps up effort to expand high-speed connectivity to rural households in America

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee last week passed a bill that would allow speedier approval of satellites by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

The legislation aimed at streamlining satellite licensing, is part of a broader effort to make high-speed internet accessible in rural communities.

“Unlocking the full potential of America’s satellite industry is a major part of connecting more rural communities to high-speed internet,” said Senator, Peter Welch (D-VT). That requires cutting the “red tapes” that hamstring deployment of new satellite technologies, he argued.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz (R-TX) added, “We have more rocket launches and satellite deployments today than ever before. However, innovative companies that seek to expand broadband access to Americans are facing a regulatory process that is outdated, leading to massive delays in the deployment of new satellite technologies.

Senators Welch and Cruz, who introduced the Satellite and Telecommunications Streamlining (SAT) Act — a bipartisan legislation — in January, contended FCC’s current licensing frameworks on the grounds that they introduce uncertainty causing a licensing bottleneck. As a remedy, they proposed an overhaul and modernization of the processes which they said will ensure U.S.’ competitiveness in the satellite sector.

FCC has a reputation for having overly restrictive legacy approval processes. In October last year, the low Earth orbit (LEO) Policy Working Group published a report emphasizing this. The report, compiled by members of various industry groups, pointed that the full potential of LEO connectivity is being constrained by FCC’s outdated regulatory frameworks, which it described as “overly slow, bespoke, and burdensome.”

Highlighting LEO satellites’ growing role in closing the digital divide in America, the report urged policymakers to create a regulatory environment that allows for inclusion of LEO in existing and forward-looking federal broadband subsidy programs for expansion of connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

For it’s part, the FCC has made several adjustments to organize and speed up the processing times, as satellite applications have started pouring in in the recent years. However, the senators argue that a radical reformation is required to clear the backlog.

The bill proposes a one-year “shot clock” which requires the FCC to make a final decision within 12 months of filing.

The bill got unanimous approval, with requests for amendment. The original version could potentially lead to automatic approval of projects upon expiration of a one and a half year timeline, Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) pointed out. Her office requested amendment to ensure that FCC retains authority to review all applications.

“We all want faster licensing — but we made sure the FCC’s experts set the rules for what gets fast-tracked, not a one-size-fits-all shot clock that treats a ground antenna the same as a million satellite constellations,” Cantwell’s office said.

The bill has been passed on to the Senate Committee of Commerce, Science, and Transportation for further evaluation — particularly the application review window.

The report comes after SpaceX sought approval in January to launch a shocking 1 million solar-powered satellites for its orbital data center project. The FCC, at the time, fast-tracked response to the filing by kicking off a public comment period.

“The FCC welcomes and now seeks comment on the SpaceX application for Orbital Data Centers,” wrote chairman Brendan Carr on X.