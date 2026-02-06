Bell’s CEO Mirko Bibic said in a conference call with investors that the company’s AI-powered enterprise solutions businesses are collectively growing approximately 60% year-over-year

In sum – what to know:

AI enterprise revenue – Bell’s three AI-powered enterprise units are growing about 60% year-over-year, with overall AI solutions revenue up 31% in Q4.

Fiber expansion in US – The company aims for about three million U.S. fiber passings by 2028 through its Ziply Fiber subsidiary.

Modest 2026 outlook – Bell expects revenue growth of 1–5% and EBITDA growth of 0–4% as it focuses on fiber, wireless, AI solutions, and digital media.

Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE) is seeing rapid growth in its AI-related enterprise businesses, even as it continues to emphasize fiber and wireless as core pillars of its long-term strategy.

CEO Mirko Bibic said in a conference call with investors that the company’s AI-powered enterprise solutions businesses are “collectively growing approximately 60% year-over-year to around CAD700 million ($512 million).”

“The thtee AI-powered solutions businesses we launched in 2025, Ateko, Bell Cyber and Bell AI Fabric, were key contributors. Each of these is scaling as planned, and each supports our goal of reaching CAD1.5 billion in AI-powered solutions revenue by 2028. Importantly, this represents largely net new revenue and EBITDA for Bell, which complements rather than replaces our core connectivity and communication services,” the executive said.

“We continue to strengthen these platforms, including Ateko’s recent acquisition of SDK Tek Services, which took place in December of 2025. SDK Tek adds deep data engineering and analytics expertise, helping enterprises and governments organize and use their data effectively, and that’s critical to deploy AI at scale. The acquisition improves our full stack AI solution set,” Bibic added.

Meanwhile, CFO Curtis Millen added that AI-powered solutions revenue increased 31% during last quarter of the year, reflecting rising demand for advanced enterprise connectivity and digital services.

Bibic said 2025 was a “pivotal year” for the company, during which it strengthened the balance sheet, sharpened capital allocation discipline, and clarified its long-term strategy. That strategy centers on four growth engines: fiber, wireless, AI-powered enterprise solutions and digital media, he said.

Fiber remains a key priority, particularly in the United States through the company’s Ziply Fiber subsidiary. Bibic said the business is targeting approximately three million fiber passings in the U.S. by 2028, expanding its footprint in higher-growth markets. The company reported strong revenue and EBITDA performance from its U.S. fiber segment.

“Fiber continued to be a key growth driver last year with approximately 200,000 net new subscriber additions, including our U.S. operations. This contributed to Internet revenue growth of 8%. Where we have fiber, we continue to win through superior network performance, higher customer satisfaction and stronger multiproduct penetration,” Bibic said.

Bibic also noted that the company’s focus going forward will remain on executing against its four growth engines while maintaining capital discipline and strengthening financial performance.