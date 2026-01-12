The demonstration verifies vendor interoperability, while publicly validating the n252 S-band in a non-terrestrial network system

In sum — what to know:

The demo: Keysight, Samsung achieved a live NR-NTN connectivity on a commercial-grade Samsung modem chipset in a demo at CES 2026.

The test equipment: The trial used Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform for accurately emulating 3GPP NTN conditions.

The broader goal: The demo seeks to accelerate the launch of direct-to-cell satellite connectivity on mass-market devices by enabling modem vendors, satellite operators, and device manufacturers to evaluate NTN connectivity and vendor interoperability.

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2026 (CES) in Las Vegas last week, Keysight demoed a live new radio non-terrestrial network (NR-NTN) connection in n252 frequency band — a new 3GPP S-band introduced in Rel 19 that is fast becoming central to enabling commercial direct-to-cell (D2C) applications.

Brendan Carr, chairman of FCC shared his enthusiasm for D2C at CES. He said, “over the course of this year, I think you’ll see us start to flesh out more of our vision of a regulatory framework for direct-to-cell that will enable multi-billion-dollar investments.”

Keysight’s demonstration that included live satellite-to-satellite (Sat-to-Sat) mobility was conducted on a commercial-grade Samsung modem chipset using Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform.

The trial was aimed at verifying cross-vendor interoperability and public validation of the n252 band in an non-terrestrial network (NTN) system.

“Testing must reflect real device constraints, realistic mobility, and full end-to-end system behavior, not just basic link performance,” said Manuel Blanco, 5G strategic planner and product manager at Keysight, speaking of the importance of holistic testing for new frequency bands, especially the n252 as it is critical to direct-to-cell services.

“Validation outcomes directly impact device readiness, network design, and operator confidence as services move from trials toward commercial launch,” he added.

But, modeling satellite-to-satellite handovers (HO) realistically in the lab environment is not a small feat. As a result, validating state continuity, timing alignment, and edge-case behavior under the dynamic conditions of HO is significantly more complex than in the predictable terrestrial mobility scenarios.

The UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform — an all-in-one test solution for 5G New Radio, LTE, and Wi-Fi — was picked for its ability to accurately emulate 3GPP NTN conditions, including satellite link characteristics, mobility, and protocol behavior, a requirement for direct-to-cell scenarios and interoperability with terrestrial networks.

As noted, unlike most trials which use prototype systems, Keysight’s demo uses Samsung’s commercial-grade modem silicon. “Using commercial-grade modem silicon shifts the demo from feasibility to deployability. It shows that NTN capabilities are working within real product constraints, not prototype assumptions,” Blanco said.

The result is greater confidence among device vendors and operators, as they work to align device integration, interoperability, and service planning with deployment timelines.

The trial fits into Keysight’s broader NTN vision to enable industry players to design and validate NTN networks using end-to-end emulation for devices and radio access network (RAN) to core and transport.

“This full-system approach allows customers to test realistic interactions, mobility, and edge cases early, reducing deployment risk, and accelerating time to market,” Blanco highlighted.

The work with Samsung comes after the companies collaborated early in 2025 on an AI-RAN Alliance initiative to implement AI in Samsung’s 5G-Advanced and 6G technologies with Nvidia.

Low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites have emerged as a popular instrument of connectivity in many countries. Orbiting at altitudes between 160 km to 2,000 km, LEO satellites offer high bandwidth and low-loss transmission. Their low deployment costs have further made them an attractive option for enabling satellite terrestrial integrated networks (STIN). But fast orbital speeds and need for frequent handovers have led to thorny issues, like signal storms and service interruptions, underscoring the importance of high-quality lab-based emulation in enabling any kind of satellite connectivity.