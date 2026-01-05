Telefónica Tech reaches strategic deal with Hiberus in LatAm

Hiberus will acquire and manage Telefónica Tech’s local operations in Colombia, Mexico and Chile

Telefónica’s digital services arm Telefónica Tech has agreed a deal to sell its its operations in Colombia, Mexico, and Chile to Spanish tech company Hiberus. It is part of a broader effort by the Spain-based telco to streamline its structure and sharpen its global focus.

Under the agreement, Hiberus (stylised hiberius) will acquire and manage Telefónica Tech’s local operations in the three countries. The move aligns with Telefónica’s so-called “Transform & Grow” plan and reflects Telefónica Tech’s evolution as a digital services provider focused on core priorities.

Despite the transfer of local management, Telefónica Tech will maintain a presence in Latin America through direct support for multinational customers. Its digital operations denter (DOC) in Colombia will remain part of Telefónica Tech and continue operating normally, supporting the company’s global service portfolio.

The companies said the agreement will be implemented in line with applicable regulations and will not affect employment or service delivery. Telefónica Tech described the partnership as a long-term collaboration designed to ensure continuity and maintain close relationships with customers in the region.

The pair also said they share a common vision for digital business development and expect the collaboration to contribute to strengthening the regional technology ecosystem.

Sergio López, chief executive at Hiberus, said the acquisition will strengthen the firm’s cybersecurity and cloud capabilities.

Meanwhile, Telefónica Tech said the transaction marks an important step in the evolution of its operating model, reinforcing its focus on areas where it can deliver the greatest value to clients across its global footprint.

In November, Telefónica had unveiled its new five-year strategic plan, dubbed “Transform & Grow,” aimed at boosting growth, efficiency, and long-term value across its core markets — Spain, Germany, the UK, and Brazil.

The telco noted that the initiative seeks to position the company as a world-class European operator with profitable scale and a leading digital customer experience.

The telco explained that the plan focuses on technological modernization, operational simplification, and AI-driven innovation to accelerate Telefónica’s evolution across six strategic pillars:

-Customer experience – Enhance network performance and service quality through major investments in artificial intelligence to deliver a best-in-class digital experience.

-B2C expansion – Strengthen convergence in Spain and Brazil, extend it in the U.K. and Germany, and grow ecosystem services to increase household presence and consumer revenue.

-B2B and public sector – Modernize communications services in Spain and Brazil, capture new opportunities in the U.K. and Germany, and expand digital solutions through Telefónica Tech and local partnerships.

-Technology evolution – Invest in fixed and mobile networks, upgrade IT systems, and focus innovation on technologies that improve performance and customer value.

-Simplified operations – Transition to a leaner group structure granting greater autonomy to local markets and global units.

-Talent development – Attract and retain top professionals while fostering a performance-driven culture.

Telefónica expects this strategic plan to deliver operational efficiency improvements of up to €2.3 billion ($2.7 billion) in savings by 2028 and €3 billion by 2030, achieved through digital transformation, process streamlining, and legacy network asset sales.

The telco also noted that the plan expect to generate a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.5–2.5% between 2025 and 2028, accelerating to 2.5–3.5% during the 2028–2030 period.

The telco has been recently divesting in Latin America to focus on its main markets. Telefonica’s chairman, Marc Murtra, believes that the company’s exit from Latin America, improves its position to undertake consolidation operations in the telecommunications sector in Europe, where three of its four main markets are concentrated: Spain, Germany and the U.K.