HCLTech acquires HPE telco unit

HCLTech moves toward a future of AI-driven growth

In sum – what we know:

The deal – HCLTech acquires HPE’s Telco Solutions business for up to $160 million, absorbing 1,500 specialists across 39 countries and IP serving over 1 billion devices.

– HCLTech acquires HPE’s Telco Solutions business for up to $160 million, absorbing 1,500 specialists across 39 countries and IP serving over 1 billion devices. An AI strategy – The acquisition centers on AI-led “closed-loop” network automation, enabling self-healing infrastructure to support the “telco to techco” transition.

– The acquisition centers on AI-led “closed-loop” network automation, enabling self-healing infrastructure to support the “telco to techco” transition. Immediate changes – While HPE pivots to high-margin segments, some analysts remain skeptical regarding the deal’s near-term value accretion for HCLTech.

HCLTech is doubling down on telecom infrastructure — specifically as it relates to AI. The Indian IT services giant has signed a deal to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Telco Solutions business for up to $160 million. It’s the second major transaction between the two companies in as many years, following an earlier agreement in 2024, and it highlights HCLTech’s growing interest in AI-driven network automation — as telcos in general wrestle with the shift toward autonomous infrastructure.

The deal brings roughly 1,500 engineering and telecom specialists across 39 countries into HCLTech’s operations. More importantly, it comes with a substantial IP portfolio, including Operations Support Systems, Home Subscriber Server, and 5G Subscriber Data Management platforms that currently power over 1 billion devices through more than 200 global deployments. That’s immediate scale with major Communication Service Providers, not a roadmap to scale. The deal is expected to close in the next six months, pending regulatory approval.

All-in on AI

At the heart of the acquisition sits HPE’s AI-led closed-loop network automation capabilities. HCLTech is betting these tools can drive what it calls “network monetization” and revenue optimization for telecom clients — essentially positioning AI-driven intelligence as the lever for extracting new value from infrastructure management.

Closed-loop automation marks a meaningful departure from how networks have traditionally operated. Instead of waiting for human intervention to catch and fix problems, these systems are designed to be self-managing and self-healing, identifying issues and resolving them autonomously. For telcos under pressure to slash operational costs while rolling out 5G and preparing for whatever comes next, that kind of capability could be essential.

HCLTech has wrapped the deal in the broader “telco to techco” narrative, framing it as a way to help Communication Service Providers evolve from traditional telecoms into technology-driven enterprises. The acquisition also fits into HCLTech’s push toward Network as a Service offerings and what it describes as IP-led non-linear growth — revenue that scales without a proportional increase in headcount.

A shift

From HPE’s perspective, the divestiture is a deliberate move away from lower-margin business segments. The company is sharpening its focus on high-growth, high-margin areas, and shedding telco infrastructure maintenance frees up resources to concentrate elsewhere.

The market response, though, has been lukewarm. Some analysts remain skeptical that the acquisition will move the needle for HCLTech, viewing the stock as expensive relative to what this deal is likely to return. That muted reaction suggests investors are pricing in limited near-term value accretion, even as HCLTech emphasizes the strategic importance of strengthening its AI-led telecom offerings.

Whether the deal delivers on HCLTech’s autonomous networking vision ultimately comes down to execution — integrating 1,500 new specialists and converting HPE’s AI automation platform into revenue-generating services for telecom clients navigating an uncertain transformation.